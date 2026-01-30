iifl-logo

Dabur Q3 Updates: Net profit jumps ~7.30% y-o-y

30 Jan 2026 , 01:25 PM

Dabur India posted a steady performance in the December quarter. The company posted numbers majorly in line with Street expectations and growth supported by rural demand, portfolio market share gains and a stable international business.

In Q3 of FY26, the company posted a net profit of ₹553.60 Crore. This is a growth of 7.30% on a year-on-year basis. Revenue for the quarter under review jumped as much as 6% y-o-y to ₹3,558.60 Crore. The street estimates pegged a figure of ₹3,560 Crore.

EBITDA for the quarter registered a 7.70% y-o-y growth at ₹734 Crore.

The business also informed that the India FMCG business registered a growth of 6% during the quarter. Led by rural demand outperforming urban markets for the eighth consecutive quarter.

At around 10.06 AM, Dabur India was trading 0.77% higher at ₹514.40, against the previous close of ₹510.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹519.90, and ₹510.45, respectively.

Dabur said that during the quarter, its total reach has expanded by 50,000 stores. Hence, taking the company’s aggregate distribution to 8.5 million outlets. The company has marked its presence in over 133,000 villages.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

