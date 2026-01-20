iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

Passive flows; the big story of mutual fund flows in December 2025

20 Jan 2026 , 12:55 PM

ALL THAT GLITTERS IS GOLD, OR PROBABLY SILVER

Just about 4 months back, the debate was whether investors had lost interest in passive funds and shifted to active funds big-time. A lot has changed in the last 4 months. In fact, in December, net inflows into passive funds stood at ₹26,723 Crore, which is one of the best inflows into passive funds we have seen in a long time.  Not surprisingly, the flows into passive funds were once again led by the gold ETFs and silver ETFs.

In short, all that glitters in mutual funds appears to be either gold or silver. That is hardly surprising. In the last 1 year, gold rallied around 70%, while silver has rallied close to 180%. That is the kind of stuff that dreams are made of. In fact, gold and silver had their best yearly returns in 2025 in the last 46 years. However, we will not delve in detail into the returns generated by gold ETFs and silver ETFs, because that normally mirrors the returns on the underlying metal. The focus will be on the passive equity themes that outperformed.

SHORT TERM PERFORMANCE OF PASSIVE EQUITY FUNDS IN INDIA

We are looking at short term performance of passive equity funds in India. We have taken the average of 1-month, 3-months, and 6-months returns and ranked the funds on the average of these three returns. That is a good measure of short-term momentum.

Name of Fund 1 Month 3 Months 6 Months Average
SBI BSE PSU BANK INDEX FUND 9.85 17.03 23.56 16.81
ICICI Pru Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund 7.45 11.33 14.14 10.97
MOSL BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund 5.94 10.05 11.50 9.16
MOSL Nifty Mid-Small FS Index Fund 4.44 10.04 12.38 8.96
Bandhan Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund 6.36 8.31 11.18 8.62
UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund 6.36 8.33 11.16 8.62
Axis Nifty IT Index Fund 3.11 11.20 5.17 6.50
Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund 3.14 11.14 5.15 6.48
SBI Nifty IT Index Fund 3.11 11.16 5.13 6.47
Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund 3.11 11.15 5.11 6.46
ICICI Prudential Nifty IT Index Fund 3.10 11.16 5.10 6.45
DSP Nifty IT Index Fund 3.10 11.11 5.08 6.43
Navi Nifty IT Index Fund 3.09 11.04 5.07 6.40
Kotak BSE PSU Index Fund 6.32 5.27 6.36 5.98
Kotak Nifty Commodities Index Fund 4.57 4.39 7.56 5.51
MOSL Nifty Capital Market Index Fund 5.36 3.16 3.41 3.98
ICICI Pru Nifty Bank Index Fund 1.77 4.60 5.34 3.90
MOSL Nifty Bank Index Fund 1.76 4.58 5.36 3.90
Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund 5.35 3.09 3.26 3.90
Axis Nifty Bank Index Fund 1.77 4.59 5.33 3.90
Data Source: AMFI

What do we read from the above table. There are broadly 3 narratives that emerge from the top performing passive equity funds in the short term. The first narrative is BFSI, which is the main theme and PSU Banks the sub-theme. Overall, the domestic preponderance of BFSI and its sync with the consumption story has kept this sector in limelight. Eight of the top twenty belong to the BFSI theme.

The second narrative is value. Clearly, in a tough month it is value that trumps momentum as a theme. That was evident in the passive equity fund rankings. It took different colours, but the underlying them was value, which accounted for four out of the top-20. The third and final theme was the rebound in IT services, where hopes of a good Q3 and sustained AI revenues have helped. In fact, seven out of top-20 represent the IT theme.

What is the signal for investors: Some of the themes like rebound in IT may not replicate in future so investors cannot look at that as a template for future investments. However, BFSI seems to be the big theme for investors in the coming year too. With robust NIMs, solid loan growth, and focus on India story; BFSI could be the big theme for 2026. Then, there is the value theme, which could again predominant momentum. This is the kind of market where quality stock with low P/Es could really come into their own. Investors must position their portfolio strategy accordingly.

HOW PASSIVE FOLIOS GREW BETWEEN DEC-24 AND DEC-25

Passive funds folio growth slackened in recent months, but only marginally.

Passive Mutual Fund
Schemes (Folios)		 Folios Dec-25
(in Numbers)		 Folios Dec-24
(in Numbers)		 Growth
(%)
 Silver ETF 32,12,453 6,21,639 416.77%
 Equity oriented ETFs (International) 11,13,697 6,85,782 62.40%
 Gold ETF 1,02,25,561 64,05,088 59.65%
 FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds 10,91,883 7,32,413 49.08%
 Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF) 25,833 18,470 39.86%
 Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic) 1,38,55,857 1,20,10,532 15.36%
 Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic) 1,70,67,305 1,49,47,918 14.18%
 Other Index Funds 1,03,428 92,034 12.38%
 Debt Oriented ETFs 25,76,197 23,41,427 10.03%
 Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF) 1,72,336 1,69,843 1.47%
 Equity oriented Index Funds (International) 2,43,637 2,54,703 -4.34%
 FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds 5,46,771 6,39,439 -14.49%
Total (Passive Funds) 5,02,34,958 3,89,19,288 29.07%

Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)

What are the key takeaways from the folio growth of passive funds in last 1 year?

  • Total passive fund folios as of end December 2025 stood at 502.35 Lakhs; which is 29.07% higher on a yoy basis and 2.81% higher sequentially. Which funds led the growth in passive folios? No prices for guessing, but Silver ETFs grew folios more than 5-fold in the last 1 year. Other big positive contributors were International Equity ETFs, Gold ETFs, and FOFs investing in active funds.
  • What does this signal to investors? Clearly, the retail appetite for gold ETFs and silver ETFs appears to be huge, as evidenced by the folio accretion. However, gold and silver have rarely repeated their stellar performance for two years in a row, so investors must be cautious about extrapolating this experience. However, the volatility in the market does make a case for passive equity funds for lower costs and gold / silver ETFs for a multi-asset hedge to your portfolios.

Let us finally look at how the AUM of passive funds shifted in December 2025.

HOW PASSIVE AUM GREW BETWEEN DEC-24 AND DEC-25

Passive fund AUM growth in December 2025 was once again led by silver ETFs and gold ETFs, as these precious metals gained from the price rally.

Passive Mutual
Fund Schemes		 AUM Dec-25
(₹ Crore)		 AUM Dec-24
(₹ Crore)		 Growth
(%)
 Silver ETF 72,652.32 12,317.45 489.83%
 Gold ETF 1,27,896.39 44,595.60 186.79%
 FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds 27,570.36 17,943.96 53.65%
 Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic) 2,10,539.28 1,59,156.38 32.28%
 Equity oriented ETFs (International) 17,236.36 13,541.19 27.29%
 Equity oriented Index Funds (International) 6,723.00 5,498.22 22.28%
 Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic) 7,77,500.74 6,44,370.67 20.66%
 Other Index Funds 3,876.74 3,490.31 11.07%
 Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF) 97,941.40 93,320.93 4.95%
 Debt Oriented ETFs 99,114.55 95,145.89 4.17%
 FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds 9,014.16 8,668.84 3.98%
 Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF) 6,740.98 13,611.36 -50.48%
Total (Passive Funds) 14,56,806.27 11,11,660.80 31.05%

Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)

Here are some key inferences from the above table.

  • Passive fund AUM at ₹14.57 Trillion is 31.1% higher on a yoy basis. For the year, the overall passive fund AUM increased by ₹3.45 Trillion. Out of this accretion in AUM, about 39% was contributed by domestic equity index ETFs; 24% by gold ETFs, 17% by silver ETFs, and 15% from domestic equity index funds. That was bulk of the growth.
  • What does this signal to investors? In year 2026, passive funds must be an integral part of the portfolios of small and medium sized investors too. After all, gold and silver add value due to their low correlation with equities and debt. Also, in a volatile market, the passive story allows investors to pick up very specific themes of passive and Beta Plus funds. That can add value in a complex year for investors
LLM Summary

Passive investing has seen strong traction in the month of December, although it is still largely driven by gold and silver ETFs and less by other products. Globally, bulk of the retail money goes into passive funds because they are simple, customized, and also low on costs. In active investing, it is not only difficult for the fund manager to find the right stocks, but also tough for investors to find such funds that will beat the index.

Retail investors must look at making index based investing an essential part of their overall strategy, rather than being opportunistic. The fabulous returns on gold and silver ETFs will be tough to repeat and retail investors would do well to remember that!

 

Related Tags

  • AUM
  • GoldETF
  • IndexETF
  • IndexFunds
  • MutualFunds
  • PassiveFund
  • SIlverETF
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.