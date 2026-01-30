Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) posted a 43.6% decline in its net profit at ₹141.5 Crore. In the previous comparable period it posted a net profit of ₹251 Crore.

At around 1.49 PM, Deepak Fertilisers was trading 6.26% lower at ₹1,044.70 per share, against the previous close of ₹1,114.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1.087.10, and ₹1,013.80, respectively.

The business said that its revenue for the period under review jumped as much as 9.70% on a y-o-y basis to ₹2,830 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, revenue came in at ₹2,579 Crore.

EBITDA came in 27.40% lower to ₹533 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it registered an EBITDA of ₹486 Crore. EBITDA margin witnessed contraction to 12.50% against 18.90% in the year-ago period.

Further, the company informed that it has received approval from the board of directors for permanently closing and dismantling its 300-tonnes-per-day methanol plant located at the K1 unit. This plant has not been in operations since August 2021.

The company believes that dismantling this plant will free up land for accommodating alternative projects that could be pursued to drive growth advantages.

