iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

30 Jan 2026 , 02:12 PM

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) posted a 43.6% decline in its net profit at ₹141.5 Crore. In the previous comparable period it posted a net profit of ₹251 Crore.

At around 1.49 PM, Deepak Fertilisers was trading 6.26% lower at ₹1,044.70 per share, against the previous close of ₹1,114.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1.087.10, and ₹1,013.80, respectively.

The business said that its revenue for the period under review jumped as much as 9.70% on a y-o-y basis to ₹2,830 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, revenue came in at ₹2,579 Crore.

EBITDA came in 27.40% lower to ₹533 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it registered an EBITDA of ₹486 Crore. EBITDA margin witnessed contraction to 12.50% against 18.90% in the year-ago period. 

Further, the company informed that it has received approval from the board of directors for permanently closing and dismantling its 300-tonnes-per-day methanol plant located at the K1 unit. This plant has not been in operations since August 2021.

The company believes that dismantling this plant will free up land for accommodating alternative projects that could be pursued to drive growth advantages.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Deepak Fertilisers
  • Deepak Fertilisers News
  • Deepak Fertilisers Q3
  • Deepak Fertilisers Q3 Results
  • Deepak Fertilisers Results
  • Deepak Fertilisers Results News
  • Deepak Fertilisers Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|05:29 PM
Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|04:41 PM
Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:14 PM
Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:12 PM
Vedanta Q3 Results: Net Profit up 70% y-o-y

Vedanta Q3 Results: Net Profit up 70% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|01:46 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.