Vedanta Q3 Results: Net Profit up 70% y-o-y

30 Jan 2026 , 01:46 PM

Vedanta Ltd posted a 60% y-o-y increase in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2025 at ₹7,807 Crore. This comes on strong base metal prices. In the year-ago period, its net profit was ₹4,876 Crore.

The company said that its revenue jumped by 19% to ₹45,899 Crore in Q3FY26 as compared to ₹16,742 Crore in Q3FY25. This was led by higher LME, volumes, premium, and forex gain. Vedanta posted a revenue of ₹38,526 Crore in December 2024 quarter..

However, despite a stable performance during the quarter, the company’s shares tumbled during the afternoon session on Friday.

At around 1.29 PM, Vedanta was trading 8.31% lower at ₹702.65, against the previous close of ₹766.35 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹755, and ₹695, respectively.

Furthermore, the business said that it has achieved record-best quarter EBITDA of ₹15,171 Crore. This is a growth of 34% on a YoY basis, backed by margin expansion of 629 bps to 41%.

Zinc India posted its best EBITDA for the quarter at ₹6,064 Crore. This is fueled by  record mined and refined metal output, with silver contributing 44% of overall profit. 

The company also informed that its Steel and Ferrochrome Business also logged record production of steel billets at 285 kt.

