Ajanta Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
900.54
902.09
616.59
562.44
Depreciation
-120.96
-111.49
-91.29
-57.14
Tax paid
-180.68
-226.45
-171.54
-134.92
Working capital
278.87
306.22
272.08
231.17
Other operating items
Operating
877.77
870.37
625.84
601.55
Capital expenditure
76.63
159.89
547.27
536.03
Free cash flow
954.41
1,030.26
1,173.11
1,137.58
Equity raised
5,381.73
4,718.46
4,029.73
2,972.54
Investing
7.97
71.11
-114.87
1.81
Financing
46.4
49.4
23.49
0
Dividends paid
82.21
82.9
113.44
0
Net in cash
6,472.72
5,952.13
5,224.9
4,111.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.