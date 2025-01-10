Ajanta Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.27
25.27
17.17
17.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,388.3
3,221.18
3,152.01
2,867.59
Net Worth
3,413.57
3,246.45
3,169.18
2,884.98
Minority Interest
Debt
30.52
32.9
20.49
25.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
143.5
132.02
130.02
92.17
Total Liabilities
3,587.59
3,411.37
3,319.69
3,003.06
Fixed Assets
1,721.34
1,693.48
1,645.18
1,626.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
367.14
553.26
164.85
156.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
35
34.3
28.15
0
Networking Capital
1,401.05
860.41
1,336.26
1,067.22
Inventories
677.79
683.77
635.11
634.22
Inventory Days
73.81
85.15
Sundry Debtors
1,207.67
977.63
1,043.62
782.3
Debtor Days
121.28
105.03
Other Current Assets
180.44
126.73
146.48
179.7
Sundry Creditors
-426.92
-382.84
-316.39
-357.36
Creditor Days
36.77
47.97
Other Current Liabilities
-237.93
-544.88
-172.56
-171.64
Cash
63.06
269.92
145.25
151.98
Total Assets
3,587.59
3,411.37
3,319.69
3,003.06
