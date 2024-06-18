|Purpose
|PFA herewith Intimation of 45th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th July 2024 at 11.00 am through VC/OAVM. Pls find enclosed Annual Report along with Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the FY 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024) Please find enclosed Proceedings of Annual General Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
