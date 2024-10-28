Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

AJANTA PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(e) and 42 of the Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 28th October 2024, the Board of Directors will also consider declaration of 1st interim dividend for FY 2025 and fixation of record date of 6th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024) We hereby inform that the Board at the Board meeting held on Monday, 28th October 2024, has inter-alia approved the Unaudited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and declared 1st interim dividend for FY 2025. PFA enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for more details. 1st interim dividend for the year FY 2025. Each share of Rs. 2 face value will receive a dividend of Rs. 28, amounting to Rs. 350 cr. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

AJANTA PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. PFA outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 22 Apr 2024

AJANTA PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. Audited Financial Results (consolidated & standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; and b. Audited Financial Statements (consolidated & standalone) for the year ended 31st March 2024. AJANTA PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and in continuation to our intimation dated April 22, 2024 about meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, we hereby inform that at the said meeting, the Board will also consider a proposal for buy-back of Equity Shares of the Company and other matters incidental and necessary thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26-04-2024) We hereby inform that at the Board meeting held on Thursday, 2nd May 2024, Board has inter-alia approved the following: 1. Audited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Proposal of Buy Back. PFA enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for more details. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), we hereby inform that at the Board Meeting held today, the Board approved appointment of following persons as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director subject to approval of members: 1. Mr. David Rasquinha 2. Mrs. Medha Joshi 3. Mr. Rajesh Dalal 4. Mrs. Simi Thapar Pls find enclosed details towards: 1. Appointment of Cost Auditors 2. Vacancy of Cost Auditors 3. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors 4. Re-appointment of Tax Auditors We hereby inform that at the Board meeting held on Thursday, 2nd May 2024, Board has inter-alia approved the following: 1. Audited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Proposal of Buy Back. PFA enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for more details. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024) In our intimation dated 2nd May 2024, under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we had inadvertently intimated about change of Cost Auditor. PFA correct intimation for change in cost auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024) PFA Board Resolution for Buy Back (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024