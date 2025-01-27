Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1,624.5
Prev. Close₹1,710
Turnover(Lac.)₹53.55
Day's High₹1,624.5
Day's Low₹1,624.5
52 Week's High₹1,800
52 Week's Low₹1,710
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,590.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.01
3.91
1.54
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
782.7
1,011.6
777.01
415.37
Net Worth
786.71
1,015.51
778.55
418.87
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
171.92
38.71
128.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
171.92
38.71
128.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.23
2.69
3.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
71.49
|0
|75,422.77
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
47.98
|299.75
|22,451.65
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
ONESOURCE
1,710
|0
|19,483.3
|-40.02
|0
|67.98
|35.4
Rites Ltd
RITES
259.45
|31.79
|12,483.68
|85.96
|3.46
|510.39
|51.59
Equinox India Developments Ltd
EMBDL
146.85
|0
|9,337.03
|-15.26
|0
|4.83
|79.21
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
Summary
Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company, with the name and style of Inbiopro Solutions Private Limited dated June 12, 2007, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bangalore. The Company name was then changed to Stelis Biopharma Private Limited, pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation and a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 24, 2014, was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The status of the Company was then converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, and renamed as Stelis Biopharma Limited dated July 31, 2021,. Subsequently, the name was changed to its present Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited on February 13, 2024, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 13, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bangalore.A Scheme of Arrangement amongst Strides Pharma Science Limited, Steriscience Specialties Private Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors was implemented on November 14, 2024. Prior to the Scheme of Arrangement, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Steriscience Specialties Private Limited were involved in the businesses of biologics and DDC, soft gelatin capsule and injectables business, respectively. Pursuant to the Scheme, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Steriscience Specialties Private Limited got transferred / demerged to and vested with the Company as a going concern effective on April 1, 2024 and the Scheme was mad
Read More
The OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1624.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd is ₹18590.13 Cr. as of 27 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd is 0 and 48.09 as of 27 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd is ₹1710 and ₹1800 as of 27 Jan ‘25
OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.