1,624.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 27, 2025|03:09:33 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,624.5
  • Day's High1,624.5
  • 52 Wk High1,800
  • Prev. Close1,710
  • Day's Low1,624.5
  • 52 Wk Low 1,710
  • Turnover (lac)53.55
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,590.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1,624.5

Prev. Close

1,710

Turnover(Lac.)

53.55

Day's High

1,624.5

Day's Low

1,624.5

52 Week's High

1,800

52 Week's Low

1,710

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,590.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

27 Jan, 2025|03:33 PM
Dec-2024Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.76%

Non-Promoter- 30.00%

Institutions: 30.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.01

3.91

1.54

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

782.7

1,011.6

777.01

415.37

Net Worth

786.71

1,015.51

778.55

418.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

171.92

38.71

128.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

171.92

38.71

128.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.23

2.69

3.67

View Annually Results

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

71.49

075,422.77-63.480282.4245.21

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

47.98

299.7522,451.6573.190420.7621

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

ONESOURCE

1,710

019,483.3-40.02067.9835.4

Rites Ltd

RITES

259.45

31.7912,483.6885.963.46510.3951.59

Equinox India Developments Ltd

EMBDL

146.85

09,337.03-15.2604.8379.21

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

Summary

Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company, with the name and style of Inbiopro Solutions Private Limited dated June 12, 2007, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bangalore. The Company name was then changed to Stelis Biopharma Private Limited, pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation and a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 24, 2014, was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The status of the Company was then converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, and renamed as Stelis Biopharma Limited dated July 31, 2021,. Subsequently, the name was changed to its present Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited on February 13, 2024, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 13, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bangalore.A Scheme of Arrangement amongst Strides Pharma Science Limited, Steriscience Specialties Private Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors was implemented on November 14, 2024. Prior to the Scheme of Arrangement, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Steriscience Specialties Private Limited were involved in the businesses of biologics and DDC, soft gelatin capsule and injectables business, respectively. Pursuant to the Scheme, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Steriscience Specialties Private Limited got transferred / demerged to and vested with the Company as a going concern effective on April 1, 2024 and the Scheme was mad
Company FAQs

What is the OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd share price today?

The OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1624.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd is ₹18590.13 Cr. as of 27 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd is 0 and 48.09 as of 27 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd is ₹1710 and ₹1800 as of 27 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd?

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

