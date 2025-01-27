Summary

Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company, with the name and style of Inbiopro Solutions Private Limited dated June 12, 2007, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bangalore. The Company name was then changed to Stelis Biopharma Private Limited, pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation and a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 24, 2014, was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The status of the Company was then converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, and renamed as Stelis Biopharma Limited dated July 31, 2021,. Subsequently, the name was changed to its present Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited on February 13, 2024, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 13, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bangalore.A Scheme of Arrangement amongst Strides Pharma Science Limited, Steriscience Specialties Private Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors was implemented on November 14, 2024. Prior to the Scheme of Arrangement, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Steriscience Specialties Private Limited were involved in the businesses of biologics and DDC, soft gelatin capsule and injectables business, respectively. Pursuant to the Scheme, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Steriscience Specialties Private Limited got transferred / demerged to and vested with the Company as a going concern effective on April 1, 2024 and the Scheme was mad

Read More