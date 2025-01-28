To

The Members of

Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited (formerly known as Stelis Biopharma Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and Standalone the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No. Key Audit Matters Auditor?s responses 1 Going concern assessment Our audit procedures to assess the going concern assumption and whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast a significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern included the following audit procedures to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: The Company has recorded a loss amounting to 3,904.02 million for the year ended 31 March 2024. Note 2.2(b) to the standalone financial statements explain that Management has concluded that the going concern basis is appropriate in preparing the standalone financial statements of the Company. The Company evaluated its ability to continue as a going concern based upon an assessment of the following: Gaining an understanding and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of Company?s key internal controls over preparation of cash flow forecasts to assess its liquidity; - monetizing the value of the intangibles by way of obtaining marketing rights from regulatory authorities and licensing them; Compared the forecasted cash flows with the Company?s business plan approved by the board of directors; - generating increased revenues from CDMO operations; Evaluating the key assumptions in the cash flow forecasts with reference to historical information, current performance, future plans, and market and other external available information; - raising of funds through issue of non-convertible debentures; Performing a retrospective review to assess the reasonableness of Company?s past projections by comparing historical forecasts to actual results; - infusion of capital by current shareholders to the extent of partly paid shares; and - continuing financial support from promoter shareholders. This required the exercise of significant judgement, particularly in forecasting the Company?s ability to meet all its obligations as and when it falls due. The Management has also considered that the majority of the Company?s borrowings are backed by the corporate guarantees of Strides Pharma Science Limited (‘Strides?), an entity having significant influence over the Company. Based on their assessment, the Management concluded that there are no material uncertainties related to events or conditions which, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. Assessing the underlying supporting documents including corporate guarantee agreements provided by Strides on behalf of the Company to its lenders and confirmation received from Strides to extend necessary support, contracted licensing and manufacturing service agreements, proposed debt financing related underlying documents; Considering the significance of the area to the overall standalone financial statements this was significant for our audit. Assessing the pending infusion by the current shareholders towards partly paid-up shares and financial support from the promoters and a promoter group Company; Performing sensitivity analysis on the forecasted cash flows by considering plausible changes to the key assumptions adopted by the Company; and Assessing the adequacy of the disclosures related to application of the going concern assumption. 2 Impairment assessment in respect of carrying value of the assets of the Cash Generating Unit (CGU) (which includes intangible assets under development and assets relating to Unit 1 – Research and Development Unit and Unit 2 - Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) as at 31 March 2024: Our principal audit procedures performed, among other procedures included: As stated in note 4F of the standalone financial statements, the Management of the Company has assessed the annual impairment of CGU (which includes intangible assets under development and assets relating to Unit 1 – Research and Development Unit and Unit 2 - Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The carrying value of the CGU is tested by the Management atleast annually for impairment, or more frequently if the events or changes in circumstances indicate that the asset might be impaired. The evaluation requires a comparison of the estimated recoverable value of the CGU to the carrying value of the assets in the CGU. The Management has involved external specialist to carry out impairment assessment. We of obtained an understanding the Management?s process for impairment assessment of the carrying value of assets of the CGU. We have considered this to be a key focus area because of the significance of the balance and the significant estimates, judgements and assumptions involved in impairment assessment by the Management, such as: Evaluated the design and implementation of the relevant controls and carried out testing of the Management?s control around the impairment assessment. Obtaining adequate financing to fulfil the Company?s development and commercial activities, We inquired with Management to understand the factors considered when performing the impairment assessment including the rationale for the events and circumstances considered based on strategic plans of the entity (business revenue projections), consideration of economic and industry matters and the factors considered regarding the overall value in use conclusion. the risks associated with development and obtaining regulatory approvals of the Company?s products, Evaluated the competence of the Management?s expert and the key assumptions considered in the management?s estimates of future cash flows. generation of revenues in due course from the product portfolio and contract manufacturing, attainment of profitable operations,c Involved our independent valuation specialist to assist in evaluating methodologies, terminal growth rate, the discount rate applied, which included benchmarking the weighted average cost of capital with sector averages for the relevant markets in which the CGU operates and considering Company specific factors and other key assumptions considered in the calculations. agreeing with the appropriate partner for the developments of product portfolio, Performed sensitivity analysis on the key assumptions within the forecast cash flows and focused our attention on those assumptions we considered most sensitive to the changes; such as revenue growth during the forecast period, the terminal growth rate and the discount rate applied to the future cash flows. meeting or capturing the estimated market share for the product portfolios, We ascertained the extent to which a change in these assumptions, both individually or in aggregate, would result in impairment, and considered the likelihood of such events occurring. discount rate, and We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computations. probabilities applied to the revenues which also factors management?s best estimate of possible delay in product development cycle and regulatory approvals. We assessed the accounting principles applied by the Company and adequacy of disclosures in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards, applicable regulatory financial reporting framework and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board?s report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Company?s Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for not complying with the requirement of audit trail as stated in (i)(vi) below.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 28 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 37 to the standalone financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 37 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that (refer note 41 to the standalone financial statements):

(i) for one accounting software, audit trail was not enabled for certain direct changes to tables at the application level. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on whether there was any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(ii) for another accounting software operated by a third party software service provider for maintaining payroll records, based on the independent auditor?s system and organisation controls report covering the requirement of audit trail, the software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at the application level and the same has operated during the period April 1, 2023 till December 31, 2023 and there were no instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. In the absence of an independent auditor?s system and organisation controls report covering the audit trail requirement for the remaining period, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated post December 31, 2023, for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there was any instance of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditor?s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditor?s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and right-of-use assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. No material discrepancies were noted on such verification.

(c) The Company do not have any immovable properties of freehold land. In respect of immovable properties of buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as right of use assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31

March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The investments made during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company?s interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations except for the following:

Nature of entity Nature Amount Due Date Extent of Delay Remarks, if any Biolexis Pte Ltd Interest on Loan Rs. 0.05 Million 31 March 2022 730 days None Biolexis Pte Ltd Interest on Loan Rs. 0.12 Million 31 March 2023 365 days None

(d) In respect of following loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, which have been overdue for more than 90 days at the balance sheet date, as explained to us, the Management has taken reasonable steps for recovery of the interest amount:

No. of Cases Principal amount overdue Interest overdue Total overdue Remarks, if any 1 Nil Rs. 0.17 Million Rs. 0.17 Million None

(e) None of the loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of making investments. The Company has not granted any loans or provided guarantees or securities during the year.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of custom, Duty of excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities though there have been slights delays in respect of remittance of Provident Fund and Income-tax dues. We have been informed that the provisions of the Employees? State Insurance Act, 1948 are not applicable to the Company._

Undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as given below:

Name of Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the Amount Relates Due Date Employee Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provident 4,975 Jun?23 15-Jul-23 Provisions Act 1952 Fund 12,325 Jul?23 15-Aug-23 12,325 Aug?23 15-Sep-23

b) There are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on 31 March 2024.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans to bank except towards working capital facilities provided by one of the bankers where the Company had negotiated for extended timelines for repayment. The said working capital loan is fully repaid during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto 31 December 2023 and the draft of the internal audit reports issued after the balance sheet date covering the period 01 January 2024 to 31 March 2024 for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year ended 31 March 2024 the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its subsidiaries companies or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 1,678 million during the financial year covered by our audit (excluding write off of inventories and related GST inputs amounting to Rs. 1,211 million which were acquired/spent in earlier years) and Rs. 3,618 million in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date (refer note 2.2(b) of the standalone financial statements regarding preparation of financial statements on going concern basis and the rationale for the same). We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The Company is having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company during the year. However, considering that the Company has been incurring losses in the preceding three financial years, no amount is required to be spent by the Company.

(b) The Company do not have amount remaining unspent under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which needs to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.