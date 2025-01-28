Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
70.51
|0
|74,472.46
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
45.58
|284.81
|21,332.81
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
ONESOURCE
1,624.5
|0
|18,509.45
|-40.02
|0
|67.98
|35.4
Rites Ltd
RITES
254.6
|31.14
|12,226.56
|85.96
|3.54
|510.39
|51.59
Equinox India Developments Ltd
EMBDL
139.16
|0
|8,869.22
|-15.26
|0
|4.83
|79.21
No Record Found
