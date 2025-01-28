iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

1,543.3
(-5.00%)
Jan 28, 2025|03:31:28 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.01

4.01

3.91

1.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

393.73

782.7

1,011.6

777.01

Net Worth

397.74

786.71

1,015.51

778.55

Minority Interest

Debt

570.64

864.22

1,154.27

385.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

968.38

1,650.93

2,169.78

1,164.46

Fixed Assets

1,050.61

1,695.8

1,670.86

1,014.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.7

4.51

51.67

53.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-162.18

-129.12

277.8

18.96

Inventories

128.38

138.98

262.55

4.89

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

55.41

3.74

36.6

2.24

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

111.38

91.48

253.87

109.53

Sundry Creditors

-80.94

-94.8

-62.25

-42.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-376.41

-268.52

-212.97

-55.07

Cash

60.25

79.76

169.45

77.41

Total Assets

968.38

1,650.95

2,169.78

1,164.47

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.