OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.01
4.01
3.91
1.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
393.73
782.7
1,011.6
777.01
Net Worth
397.74
786.71
1,015.51
778.55
Minority Interest
Debt
570.64
864.22
1,154.27
385.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
968.38
1,650.93
2,169.78
1,164.46
Fixed Assets
1,050.61
1,695.8
1,670.86
1,014.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.7
4.51
51.67
53.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-162.18
-129.12
277.8
18.96
Inventories
128.38
138.98
262.55
4.89
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
55.41
3.74
36.6
2.24
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
111.38
91.48
253.87
109.53
Sundry Creditors
-80.94
-94.8
-62.25
-42.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-376.41
-268.52
-212.97
-55.07
Cash
60.25
79.76
169.45
77.41
Total Assets
968.38
1,650.95
2,169.78
1,164.47
