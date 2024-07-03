iifl-logo-icon 1
Pfizer Ltd Share Price

5,128.7
(-1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,224
  • Day's High5,274.75
  • 52 Wk High6,451.15
  • Prev. Close5,223.35
  • Day's Low5,108
  • 52 Wk Low 3,950
  • Turnover (lac)1,452.8
  • P/E39.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value853.51
  • EPS133.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23,462.64
  • Div. Yield0.67
No Records Found

Pfizer Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

5,224

Prev. Close

5,223.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1,452.8

Day's High

5,274.75

Day's Low

5,108

52 Week's High

6,451.15

52 Week's Low

3,950

Book Value

853.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23,462.64

P/E

39.07

EPS

133.78

Divi. Yield

0.67

Pfizer Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 35

Record Date: 21 Aug, 2024

Pfizer Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

30 Jul 2024|09:44 AM

At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Pfizer Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.92%

Foreign: 63.92%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 19.57%

Institutions: 19.57%

Non-Institutions: 16.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pfizer Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.75

45.75

45.75

45.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,549.79

3,161.55

2,818.66

2,347.29

Net Worth

3,595.54

3,207.3

2,864.41

2,393.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,610.99

2,238.55

2,151.65

1,968.51

yoy growth (%)

16.63

4.03

9.3

0.11

Raw materials

-948.03

-797.74

-792.4

-739.68

As % of sales

36.3

35.63

36.82

37.57

Employee costs

-403.67

-361.06

-364.51

-314.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

772.89

668.72

642.49

547.91

Depreciation

-115

-109.41

-103.24

-66.25

Tax paid

-160.33

-171.11

-133.36

-187.84

Working capital

385.47

-980.02

712.61

190.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.63

4.03

9.3

0.11

Op profit growth

17.35

24.37

14.44

43.29

EBIT growth

14.55

4.66

19.15

41.55

Net profit growth

23.1

-2.26

41.39

6.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Nov-2009Nov-2008Nov-2007Nov-2006Nov-2005

Gross Sales

772.27

681.7

676.69

770.59

702.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

60.4

54.15

Net Sales

772.27

681.7

676.69

710.2

648.17

Other Operating Income

24.37

22.89

0

0

0

Other Income

71.05

278.01

343.07

59.59

41.06

Pfizer Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pfizer Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prajeet Nair

Independent Director

Sunil Lalbhai

Independent Director

MEENA GANESH

Managing Director

Meenakshi Nevatia

Director (Finance) & CFO

Amit Agarwal

Independent Director

L Krishnakumar

Independent Director

Sonia Singh

Executive Director

P. Rengan

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Pradip P Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pfizer Ltd

Summary

Pfizer Limited is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products. The Company offer a portfolio of 150 specialised medicines in 15 therapeutic areas across 4 business categories. It has its own manufacturing facility at Goa and Thane. It has the distinction of being the first pharmaceutical company in India to start clinical research. The Company sells products in nearly 185 countries having 43 manufacturing sites globally. Their 6 primary therapeutic areas includes, Internal Medicine, Oncology, Hospital, Vaccines, Inflammation & Immunology and Rare Diseases.Pfizer Limited came to the Indian market in 21st November, 1950 through a company named Dumex Limited. The first production facility was set up at Darukhanna in Mumbai, where products like Protinex and Isonex (isoniazid - an anti -TB drug) were manufactured. Subsequently, this plant also produced Becosules and Corex. In 1960, Pfizer established a large and modern plant at Thane, near Mumbai, which housed manufacturing, quality control and product research facilities. This plant won a number of national safety awards. In November of the year 1965, the Company had entered into a licence agreement with Pfizer Corporation continuing the royalty-free licence granted to it for the use of Pfizer processes, technical know-how, etc., relating to the manufacture of existing products in the pharmaceutical, veterinary and agricultural fields and giving the Company the right to obtain from Pfizer Co
Company FAQs

What is the Pfizer Ltd share price today?

The Pfizer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5128.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pfizer Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pfizer Ltd is ₹23462.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pfizer Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pfizer Ltd is 39.07 and 6.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pfizer Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pfizer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pfizer Ltd is ₹3950 and ₹6451.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pfizer Ltd?

Pfizer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.46%, 3 Years at 0.80%, 1 Year at 19.36%, 6 Month at 13.83%, 3 Month at -4.77% and 1 Month at -2.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pfizer Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pfizer Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.92 %
Institutions - 19.57 %
Public - 16.50 %

