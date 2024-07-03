SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹5,224
Prev. Close₹5,223.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,452.8
Day's High₹5,274.75
Day's Low₹5,108
52 Week's High₹6,451.15
52 Week's Low₹3,950
Book Value₹853.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23,462.64
P/E39.07
EPS133.78
Divi. Yield0.67
At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.75
45.75
45.75
45.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,549.79
3,161.55
2,818.66
2,347.29
Net Worth
3,595.54
3,207.3
2,864.41
2,393.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,610.99
2,238.55
2,151.65
1,968.51
yoy growth (%)
16.63
4.03
9.3
0.11
Raw materials
-948.03
-797.74
-792.4
-739.68
As % of sales
36.3
35.63
36.82
37.57
Employee costs
-403.67
-361.06
-364.51
-314.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
772.89
668.72
642.49
547.91
Depreciation
-115
-109.41
-103.24
-66.25
Tax paid
-160.33
-171.11
-133.36
-187.84
Working capital
385.47
-980.02
712.61
190.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.63
4.03
9.3
0.11
Op profit growth
17.35
24.37
14.44
43.29
EBIT growth
14.55
4.66
19.15
41.55
Net profit growth
23.1
-2.26
41.39
6.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Nov-2009
|Nov-2008
|Nov-2007
|Nov-2006
|Nov-2005
Gross Sales
772.27
681.7
676.69
770.59
702.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
60.4
54.15
Net Sales
772.27
681.7
676.69
710.2
648.17
Other Operating Income
24.37
22.89
0
0
0
Other Income
71.05
278.01
343.07
59.59
41.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prajeet Nair
Independent Director
Sunil Lalbhai
Independent Director
MEENA GANESH
Managing Director
Meenakshi Nevatia
Director (Finance) & CFO
Amit Agarwal
Independent Director
L Krishnakumar
Independent Director
Sonia Singh
Executive Director
P. Rengan
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Pradip P Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pfizer Ltd
Summary
Pfizer Limited is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products. The Company offer a portfolio of 150 specialised medicines in 15 therapeutic areas across 4 business categories. It has its own manufacturing facility at Goa and Thane. It has the distinction of being the first pharmaceutical company in India to start clinical research. The Company sells products in nearly 185 countries having 43 manufacturing sites globally. Their 6 primary therapeutic areas includes, Internal Medicine, Oncology, Hospital, Vaccines, Inflammation & Immunology and Rare Diseases.Pfizer Limited came to the Indian market in 21st November, 1950 through a company named Dumex Limited. The first production facility was set up at Darukhanna in Mumbai, where products like Protinex and Isonex (isoniazid - an anti -TB drug) were manufactured. Subsequently, this plant also produced Becosules and Corex. In 1960, Pfizer established a large and modern plant at Thane, near Mumbai, which housed manufacturing, quality control and product research facilities. This plant won a number of national safety awards. In November of the year 1965, the Company had entered into a licence agreement with Pfizer Corporation continuing the royalty-free licence granted to it for the use of Pfizer processes, technical know-how, etc., relating to the manufacture of existing products in the pharmaceutical, veterinary and agricultural fields and giving the Company the right to obtain from Pfizer Co
Read More
The Pfizer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5128.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pfizer Ltd is ₹23462.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pfizer Ltd is 39.07 and 6.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pfizer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pfizer Ltd is ₹3950 and ₹6451.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pfizer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.46%, 3 Years at 0.80%, 1 Year at 19.36%, 6 Month at 13.83%, 3 Month at -4.77% and 1 Month at -2.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.