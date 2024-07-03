Summary

Pfizer Limited is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products. The Company offer a portfolio of 150 specialised medicines in 15 therapeutic areas across 4 business categories. It has its own manufacturing facility at Goa and Thane. It has the distinction of being the first pharmaceutical company in India to start clinical research. The Company sells products in nearly 185 countries having 43 manufacturing sites globally. Their 6 primary therapeutic areas includes, Internal Medicine, Oncology, Hospital, Vaccines, Inflammation & Immunology and Rare Diseases.Pfizer Limited came to the Indian market in 21st November, 1950 through a company named Dumex Limited. The first production facility was set up at Darukhanna in Mumbai, where products like Protinex and Isonex (isoniazid - an anti -TB drug) were manufactured. Subsequently, this plant also produced Becosules and Corex. In 1960, Pfizer established a large and modern plant at Thane, near Mumbai, which housed manufacturing, quality control and product research facilities. This plant won a number of national safety awards. In November of the year 1965, the Company had entered into a licence agreement with Pfizer Corporation continuing the royalty-free licence granted to it for the use of Pfizer processes, technical know-how, etc., relating to the manufacture of existing products in the pharmaceutical, veterinary and agricultural fields and giving the Company the right to obtain from Pfizer Co

