|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|AGM 28/08/2024 Proceedings of the 73rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and e-voting during the 73rd Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Kindly note that all resolutions contained in the Notice of the 73rd Annual General Meeting have been duly passed by the Members with requisite majority. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
