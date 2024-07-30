Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,610.99
2,238.55
2,151.65
1,968.51
yoy growth (%)
16.63
4.03
9.3
0.11
Raw materials
-948.03
-797.74
-792.4
-739.68
As % of sales
36.3
35.63
36.82
37.57
Employee costs
-403.67
-361.06
-364.51
-314.29
As % of sales
15.46
16.12
16.94
15.96
Other costs
-423.56
-367.63
-422.18
-414.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.22
16.42
19.62
21.04
Operating profit
835.73
712.12
572.56
500.29
OPM
32
31.81
26.61
25.41
Depreciation
-115
-109.41
-103.24
-66.25
Interest expense
-10.49
-15.11
-10.85
-0.42
Other income
62.65
81.12
184.02
114.29
Profit before tax
772.89
668.72
642.49
547.91
Taxes
-160.33
-171.11
-133.36
-187.84
Tax rate
-20.74
-25.58
-20.75
-34.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
612.56
497.61
509.13
360.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
612.56
497.61
509.13
360.07
yoy growth (%)
23.1
-2.26
41.39
6.91
NPM
23.46
22.22
23.66
18.29
At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
