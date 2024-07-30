iifl-logo-icon 1
Pfizer Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,347.8
(4.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,610.99

2,238.55

2,151.65

1,968.51

yoy growth (%)

16.63

4.03

9.3

0.11

Raw materials

-948.03

-797.74

-792.4

-739.68

As % of sales

36.3

35.63

36.82

37.57

Employee costs

-403.67

-361.06

-364.51

-314.29

As % of sales

15.46

16.12

16.94

15.96

Other costs

-423.56

-367.63

-422.18

-414.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.22

16.42

19.62

21.04

Operating profit

835.73

712.12

572.56

500.29

OPM

32

31.81

26.61

25.41

Depreciation

-115

-109.41

-103.24

-66.25

Interest expense

-10.49

-15.11

-10.85

-0.42

Other income

62.65

81.12

184.02

114.29

Profit before tax

772.89

668.72

642.49

547.91

Taxes

-160.33

-171.11

-133.36

-187.84

Tax rate

-20.74

-25.58

-20.75

-34.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

612.56

497.61

509.13

360.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

612.56

497.61

509.13

360.07

yoy growth (%)

23.1

-2.26

41.39

6.91

NPM

23.46

22.22

23.66

18.29

Pfizer : related Articles

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

30 Jul 2024|09:44 AM

At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Read More

