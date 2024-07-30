Pfizer Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
772.89
668.72
642.49
547.91
Depreciation
-115
-109.41
-103.24
-66.25
Tax paid
-160.33
-171.11
-133.36
-187.84
Working capital
385.47
-980.02
712.61
190.64
Other operating items
Operating
883.03
-591.82
1,118.5
484.46
Capital expenditure
66.76
1.57
182.09
111.59
Free cash flow
949.79
-590.25
1,300.59
596.05
Equity raised
4,553.39
5,199.42
5,478.06
4,742.01
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
102.48
65.73
5
5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
91.5
Net in cash
5,605.66
4,674.9
6,783.65
5,434.56
At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
