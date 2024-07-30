iifl-logo-icon 1
Pfizer Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5,128.7
(-1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Pfizer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

772.89

668.72

642.49

547.91

Depreciation

-115

-109.41

-103.24

-66.25

Tax paid

-160.33

-171.11

-133.36

-187.84

Working capital

385.47

-980.02

712.61

190.64

Other operating items

Operating

883.03

-591.82

1,118.5

484.46

Capital expenditure

66.76

1.57

182.09

111.59

Free cash flow

949.79

-590.25

1,300.59

596.05

Equity raised

4,553.39

5,199.42

5,478.06

4,742.01

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

102.48

65.73

5

5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

91.5

Net in cash

5,605.66

4,674.9

6,783.65

5,434.56

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

30 Jul 2024|09:44 AM

At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.

