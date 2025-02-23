iifl-logo-icon 1
Pfizer Partners with Mylan to Boost Ativan and Pacitane Sales in India

23 Feb 2025 , 11:51 PM

Pfizer Ltd has entered into a strategic marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited to strengthen the distribution and sales of Ativan and Pacitane in India. It is a five-year agreement that was effective upon approval by Pfizer’s Board of Directors on February 21, 2025.

Ativan is a common medication used predominantly for anxiety disorders, whereas Pacitane is used for Parkinson’s disease and other neurological conditions. Mylan will be responsible for the marketing and sales of Ativan and Pacitane throughout India under the accord. Mylan is in CNS (Central Nervous System Therapy Therapeutics) as well, and thus this is right partner to expand these medications market reach.

Mylan’s established distribution network and engagement mechanism among specialty of practices and patients would help improve the accessibility of the products to healthcare professionals and patients.

Aimed at enhancing the in-clinic reach of its products, Pfizer plans to use Mylan’s skill in dealing with neurologists and psychiatrists across India. This collaboration has the potential to increase awareness and make it easier for patients to access these important medicines by ensuring their availability in the domestic market.

Although the financial details of the agreement are not available in public domain, both the companies have mentioned in their press release that the terms of the commercial arrangements have been agreed to by the two parties. It applies only to the Indian market, and Pfizer and Mylan have not agreed to form a joint venture or exchange shares.

The extensive partnership dovetails perfectly with the burgeoning demand for CNS-related therapies in India and enables the Pfizer CentreOne division to grow its market share in this category.

By leveraging Mylan’s vast sales network and industry relationships, Pfizer expects to increase the reach and impact of Ativan and Pacitane in the Indian healthcare sector. The deal underscores Pfizer’s commitment to improving access to essential neurological medications, ensuring better treatment outcomes for patients.

  India
  Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited
  Pfizer Ltd
  Pfizer's Board of Directors
