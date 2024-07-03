Pfizer Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Nov-2009
|Nov-2008
|Nov-2007
|Nov-2006
|Nov-2005
Gross Sales
772.27
681.7
676.69
770.59
702.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
60.4
54.15
Net Sales
772.27
681.7
676.69
710.2
648.17
Other Operating Income
24.37
22.89
0
0
0
Other Income
71.05
278.01
343.07
59.59
41.06
Total Income
867.69
982.6
1,019.76
769.79
689.23
Total Expenditure
649.39
552.35
558.82
594.02
563.36
PBIDT
218.3
430.25
460.94
175.77
125.87
Interest
0
0
0.01
0.07
0.15
PBDT
218.3
430.25
460.92
175.71
125.7
Depreciation
8.28
11.11
9.57
13.06
13.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
72.88
119.55
111.33
56.31
41.13
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
137.11
299.57
340
106.33
70.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
137.11
299.57
340
106.33
70.73
Extra-ordinary Items
-7.13
148.6
-13.06
-15.27
-14.77
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
144.24
150.97
353.06
121.61
85.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
48.95
100.4
113.94
35.63
23.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
275
125
100
Equity
29.84
29.84
29.84
29.84
29.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
87,28,269
1,75,38,504
1,75,38,504
1,75,38,502
1,75,38,502
Public Shareholding (%)
29.25
58.77
58.77
59
59
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,11,13,172
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
70.75
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.26
63.11
68.11
24.75
19.41
PBDTM(%)
28.26
63.11
68.11
24.74
19.39
PATM(%)
17.75
43.94
50.24
14.97
10.91
At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
