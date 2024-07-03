iifl-logo-icon 1
Pfizer Ltd Annually Results

5,330.05
(-0.96%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Nov-2009Nov-2008Nov-2007Nov-2006Nov-2005

Gross Sales

772.27

681.7

676.69

770.59

702.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

60.4

54.15

Net Sales

772.27

681.7

676.69

710.2

648.17

Other Operating Income

24.37

22.89

0

0

0

Other Income

71.05

278.01

343.07

59.59

41.06

Total Income

867.69

982.6

1,019.76

769.79

689.23

Total Expenditure

649.39

552.35

558.82

594.02

563.36

PBIDT

218.3

430.25

460.94

175.77

125.87

Interest

0

0

0.01

0.07

0.15

PBDT

218.3

430.25

460.92

175.71

125.7

Depreciation

8.28

11.11

9.57

13.06

13.85

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

72.88

119.55

111.33

56.31

41.13

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

137.11

299.57

340

106.33

70.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

137.11

299.57

340

106.33

70.73

Extra-ordinary Items

-7.13

148.6

-13.06

-15.27

-14.77

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

144.24

150.97

353.06

121.61

85.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

48.95

100.4

113.94

35.63

23.7

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

275

125

100

Equity

29.84

29.84

29.84

29.84

29.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

87,28,269

1,75,38,504

1,75,38,504

1,75,38,502

1,75,38,502

Public Shareholding (%)

29.25

58.77

58.77

59

59

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,11,13,172

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

70.75

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

28.26

63.11

68.11

24.75

19.41

PBDTM(%)

28.26

63.11

68.11

24.74

19.39

PATM(%)

17.75

43.94

50.24

14.97

10.91

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

30 Jul 2024|09:44 AM

At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.

