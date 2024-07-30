Pfizer Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.75
45.75
45.75
45.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,549.79
3,161.55
2,818.66
2,347.29
Net Worth
3,595.54
3,207.3
2,864.41
2,393.04
Minority Interest
Debt
40.19
41.15
39.25
63.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.38
0.62
14.62
39.3
Total Liabilities
3,636.11
3,249.07
2,918.28
2,495.57
Fixed Assets
713.11
757.18
870.28
897.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
54.32
98.29
61.6
52.76
Networking Capital
821.97
534.08
342.96
430.65
Inventories
433.69
417.7
448.9
435.05
Inventory Days
62.75
70.93
Sundry Debtors
187.61
151.73
142.55
108.77
Debtor Days
19.92
17.73
Other Current Assets
793.72
716.93
748.36
696.46
Sundry Creditors
-167.41
-218.19
-264.16
-284.66
Creditor Days
36.92
46.41
Other Current Liabilities
-425.64
-534.09
-732.69
-524.97
Cash
2,046.71
1,859.52
1,643.44
1,115.1
Total Assets
3,636.11
3,249.07
2,918.28
2,495.57
At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.Read More
