Pfizer Ltd Balance Sheet

5,237.8
(-0.32%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:49:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.75

45.75

45.75

45.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,549.79

3,161.55

2,818.66

2,347.29

Net Worth

3,595.54

3,207.3

2,864.41

2,393.04

Minority Interest

Debt

40.19

41.15

39.25

63.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.38

0.62

14.62

39.3

Total Liabilities

3,636.11

3,249.07

2,918.28

2,495.57

Fixed Assets

713.11

757.18

870.28

897.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

54.32

98.29

61.6

52.76

Networking Capital

821.97

534.08

342.96

430.65

Inventories

433.69

417.7

448.9

435.05

Inventory Days

62.75

70.93

Sundry Debtors

187.61

151.73

142.55

108.77

Debtor Days

19.92

17.73

Other Current Assets

793.72

716.93

748.36

696.46

Sundry Creditors

-167.41

-218.19

-264.16

-284.66

Creditor Days

36.92

46.41

Other Current Liabilities

-425.64

-534.09

-732.69

-524.97

Cash

2,046.71

1,859.52

1,643.44

1,115.1

Total Assets

3,636.11

3,249.07

2,918.28

2,495.57

Pfizer : related Articles

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

30 Jul 2024|09:44 AM

At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.

