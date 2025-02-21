Pfizer Ties Up with Mylan to Boost Ativan and Pacitane Sales in India

Pfizer Ltd entered into a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited to market and supply its two significant revenue contributors, Ativan and Pacitane, in India. The agreement, which is discussed up to April and approved by Pfizer’s Board of Directors, will be for five years, with discussions ending on 21 February 2025.

Activan is a common drug prescribed for anxiety disorders, and Pacitane is used in treating Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders. Under this partnership, Mylan will lead the marketing and sales of these products in the CNS therapy segment, where it has a relevant presence.

To complement the existing platform, this partnership will use Mylan’s established network of neurologists and psychiatrists across the length and breadth of India to enhance in-clinic engagement and outreach.

Pfizer estimates that this arrangement will improve the access to these medicines for patients with neurological and anxiety-related ailments. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but both companies said commercial arrangements have been completed. There is no joint venture, equity swap, or ownership restructuring involved in this agreement between the two companies, and it is limited only to the Indian market.