iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Pfizer Ties Up with Mylan to Boost Ativan and Pacitane Sales in India

21 Feb 2025 , 05:31 PM

Pfizer Ltd entered into a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited to market and supply its two significant revenue contributors, Ativan and Pacitane, in India. The agreement, which is discussed up to April and approved by Pfizer’s Board of Directors, will be for five years, with discussions ending on 21 February 2025.

Activan is a common drug prescribed for anxiety disorders, and Pacitane is used in treating Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders. Under this partnership, Mylan will lead the marketing and sales of these products in the CNS therapy segment, where it has a relevant presence.

To complement the existing platform, this partnership will use Mylan’s established network of neurologists and psychiatrists across the length and breadth of India to enhance in-clinic engagement and outreach.

Pfizer estimates that this arrangement will improve the access to these medicines for patients with neurological and anxiety-related ailments. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but both companies said commercial arrangements have been completed. There is no joint venture, equity swap, or ownership restructuring involved in this agreement between the two companies, and it is limited only to the Indian market.

Related Tags

  • India
  • Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited
  • Pfizer Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Pfizer Ties Up with Mylan to Boost Ativan and Pacitane Sales in India

Pfizer Ties Up with Mylan to Boost Ativan and Pacitane Sales in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|05:31 PM
Mahindra Partners with Anduril to Develop AI-Powered Security Solutions

Mahindra Partners with Anduril to Develop AI-Powered Security Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|05:06 PM
Sensex and Nifty In Red on February 21, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on February 21, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|01:32 PM
Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services; stock in focus

Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services; stock in focus

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|12:15 PM
CIE Automotive India’s Q4 Profit Rises 9.5% YoY

CIE Automotive India’s Q4 Profit Rises 9.5% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|12:07 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.