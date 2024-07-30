iifl-logo-icon 1
Pfizer Ltd Shareholding Pattern

5,254.45
(-1.42%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Pfizer Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

63.92%

63.92%

63.92%

63.92%

63.92%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

19.57%

19.06%

18.65%

18.18%

17.83%

Non-Institutions

16.5%

17.01%

17.42%

17.89%

18.24%

Total Non-Promoter

36.07%

36.07%

36.07%

36.07%

36.07%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.92%

Foreign: 63.92%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 19.57%

Institutions: 19.57%

Non-Institutions: 16.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

30 Jul 2024|09:44 AM

At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.

