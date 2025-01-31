Pfizer India Q3 Profit Slips 2% YoY

Pfizer India posts ₹127.6 crore net profit in Q3 FY25; that’s 1.9% of ₹130 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations decline marginally by 0.4% YoY at ₹538 crore, as against ₹540 crore in Q3 FY24; stable performance given market headwinds. EBITDA declined 4.4% YoY to ₹146 crore; with the Q3 FY24 figure was ₹152.7 crore. Both higher costs and operational pressures were at the root.

EBITDA margin was at 27.1%, compared to 28.3% last year, a mild contraction of profitability. Although the revenues are slipping and profits too by a slight margin, Pfizer India remains in a very good operational position, focusing on the management of cost and its efficiency improvements. With stable financials and with an operational focus, Pfizer India has proved itself in the competition in the pharmaceutical market.