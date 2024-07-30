PFIZER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors has at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 17, 2024, recommended a dividend of Rs. 35/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (350%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid on or before September 6, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2024, Statement of Audited Cash Flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, Declaration with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion and the Auditors Report by our Statutory Auditors, M/s. B S R & Co., LLP. The Audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, that commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 7:15 p.m (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) We refer to our letter dated May 17, 2024, informing you about the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2024, Statement of Audited Cash Flows for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion. We wish to bring to your notice that by oversight the Auditors Report was not attached with the said filing. Please find attached Auditors Report dated May 17, 2024, by our Statutory Auditors, M/s. B.S.R. & Co. LLP. Please note that there are no changes in the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024, published on May 17, 2024. Request you to please take the above on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)