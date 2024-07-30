|Purpose
|PFIZER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting-Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|PFIZER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, that commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.25 p.m. Also please find enclosed the Limited Review Report by our Statutory Auditors, M/s. B. S. R. & Co., LLP, in respect of the said results Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|PFIZER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors has at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 17, 2024, recommended a dividend of Rs. 35/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (350%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid on or before September 6, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2024, Statement of Audited Cash Flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, Declaration with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion and the Auditors Report by our Statutory Auditors, M/s. B S R & Co., LLP. The Audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, that commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 7:15 p.m (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) We refer to our letter dated May 17, 2024, informing you about the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2024, Statement of Audited Cash Flows for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion. We wish to bring to your notice that by oversight the Auditors Report was not attached with the said filing. Please find attached Auditors Report dated May 17, 2024, by our Statutory Auditors, M/s. B.S.R. & Co. LLP. Please note that there are no changes in the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024, published on May 17, 2024. Request you to please take the above on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|PFIZER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the Pfizer Limited - Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the Trading Window of the Company was closed from December 31 2023 till 48 hours after the results are made public on February 9 2024. Request you to please take the above on record. Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Re-appointment of Ms. Meena Ganesh (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that upon recommendation of the Nomination Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today appointed Mr. Amit Agarwal as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director - Finance of the Company effective February 26, 2024.
At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.
