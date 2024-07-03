Summary

Global Health Limited was incorporated as Global Health Private Limited on August 13, 2004 at New Delhi, India as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company, passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on July 31, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Global Health Limited dated August 11, 2021 issued by the RoC. The Company was founded by Dr. Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon. The Company is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India in terms of bed capacity with key specialties of cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urologoly. Under the Medanta brand, it has a network of 5 hospitals currently in operation including, Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna and one hospital in Noida, which is under construction. As at June 30, 2022, the Company provide healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and is engaged over 1,300 doctors led by experienced department heads and, spanning an area of 4.7 million sq. ft., their operational hospitals have 2,467 installed beds to serve Indian and international patients.In November 2009, the Company opened its flagship hospital in Gurugram. In 2015, its subsidiary, Global Health Patliputra Private Limite (GHPPL), entered into a Conce

