Global Health Ltd Share Price

1,070
(-1.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,088.05
  • Day's High1,094.8
  • 52 Wk High1,513.9
  • Prev. Close1,089.1
  • Day's Low1,061.55
  • 52 Wk Low 935.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,898.83
  • P/E76.98
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value113.54
  • EPS14.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28,738.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Global Health Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Global Health Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Global Health Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.03%

Non-Promoter- 23.31%

Institutions: 23.31%

Non-Institutions: 43.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Global Health Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.7

53.64

50.64

82.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,795.1

2,435.22

1,689.11

1,401.55

Net Worth

2,848.8

2,488.86

1,739.75

1,483.64

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,275.11

2,709.88

2,167.3

1,446.74

1,500.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,275.11

2,709.88

2,167.3

1,446.74

1,500.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

74.66

49.29

38.52

31.42

43.85

Global Health Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Global Health Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Naresh Kumar Trehan

Director & Group CEO

Pankaj Prakash Sahni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hari S Bhartia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Praveen Mahajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajan Bharti Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAVI GUPTA

Non Executive Director / Nominee

RAVI KANT JAIPURIA

Non Executive Director

SUNIL SACHDEVA

Non Executive Director / Nominee

Venkatesh Ratnasami

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vikram Singh Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Ranjan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Global Health Ltd

Summary

Global Health Limited was incorporated as Global Health Private Limited on August 13, 2004 at New Delhi, India as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company, passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on July 31, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Global Health Limited dated August 11, 2021 issued by the RoC. The Company was founded by Dr. Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon. The Company is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India in terms of bed capacity with key specialties of cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urologoly. Under the Medanta brand, it has a network of 5 hospitals currently in operation including, Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna and one hospital in Noida, which is under construction. As at June 30, 2022, the Company provide healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and is engaged over 1,300 doctors led by experienced department heads and, spanning an area of 4.7 million sq. ft., their operational hospitals have 2,467 installed beds to serve Indian and international patients.In November 2009, the Company opened its flagship hospital in Gurugram. In 2015, its subsidiary, Global Health Patliputra Private Limite (GHPPL), entered into a Conce
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Global Health Ltd share price today?

The Global Health Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1070 today.

What is the Market Cap of Global Health Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Health Ltd is ₹28738.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Global Health Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Global Health Ltd is 76.98 and 9.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Global Health Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Health Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Health Ltd is ₹935.5 and ₹1513.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Global Health Ltd?

Global Health Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 37.90%, 1 Year at 13.57%, 6 Month at -14.38%, 3 Month at 11.88% and 1 Month at -4.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Global Health Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Global Health Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.04 %
Institutions - 23.31 %
Public - 43.65 %

