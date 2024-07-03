SectorHealthcare
Open₹1,088.05
Prev. Close₹1,089.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,898.83
Day's High₹1,094.8
Day's Low₹1,061.55
52 Week's High₹1,513.9
52 Week's Low₹935.5
Book Value₹113.54
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28,738.85
P/E76.98
EPS14.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.7
53.64
50.64
82.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,795.1
2,435.22
1,689.11
1,401.55
Net Worth
2,848.8
2,488.86
1,739.75
1,483.64
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,275.11
2,709.88
2,167.3
1,446.74
1,500.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,275.11
2,709.88
2,167.3
1,446.74
1,500.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
74.66
49.29
38.52
31.42
43.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Naresh Kumar Trehan
Director & Group CEO
Pankaj Prakash Sahni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hari S Bhartia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Praveen Mahajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajan Bharti Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAVI GUPTA
Non Executive Director / Nominee
RAVI KANT JAIPURIA
Non Executive Director
SUNIL SACHDEVA
Non Executive Director / Nominee
Venkatesh Ratnasami
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vikram Singh Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Ranjan
Reports by Global Health Ltd
Summary
Global Health Limited was incorporated as Global Health Private Limited on August 13, 2004 at New Delhi, India as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company, passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on July 31, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Global Health Limited dated August 11, 2021 issued by the RoC. The Company was founded by Dr. Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon. The Company is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India in terms of bed capacity with key specialties of cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urologoly. Under the Medanta brand, it has a network of 5 hospitals currently in operation including, Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna and one hospital in Noida, which is under construction. As at June 30, 2022, the Company provide healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and is engaged over 1,300 doctors led by experienced department heads and, spanning an area of 4.7 million sq. ft., their operational hospitals have 2,467 installed beds to serve Indian and international patients.In November 2009, the Company opened its flagship hospital in Gurugram. In 2015, its subsidiary, Global Health Patliputra Private Limite (GHPPL), entered into a Conce
Read More
The Global Health Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1070 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Health Ltd is ₹28738.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Global Health Ltd is 76.98 and 9.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Health Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Health Ltd is ₹935.5 and ₹1513.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Global Health Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 37.90%, 1 Year at 13.57%, 6 Month at -14.38%, 3 Month at 11.88% and 1 Month at -4.35%.
