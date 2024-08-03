|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 Jul 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|In respect of NCLT Order, meeting (s) of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors has been called as per Notice (s) attached herewith. Proceedings of NCLT Convened separate meetings of Unsecured Creditors and Equity Shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
