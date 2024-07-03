Global Health Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
956.56
861.08
808.63
836.45
843.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
956.56
861.08
808.63
836.45
843.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.22
21.93
27.42
18.08
20.75
Total Income
974.77
883
836.05
854.53
864.69
Total Expenditure
728.27
674.76
629.28
620.51
631.09
PBIDT
246.5
208.25
206.77
234.03
233.6
Interest
15.98
17.98
18.23
17.68
20.09
PBDT
230.53
190.27
188.54
216.35
213.51
Depreciation
49.43
46.62
45.45
43.98
42.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
48.61
36.42
39.2
49.98
47.88
Deferred Tax
1.67
0.97
-23.46
-1.15
-2.44
Reported Profit After Tax
130.82
106.26
127.35
123.54
125.16
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
-0.1
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
130.84
106.29
127.38
123.64
125.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
130.84
106.29
127.38
123.64
125.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.87
3.96
4.74
4.61
4.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.71
53.7
53.7
53.69
53.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.76
24.18
25.57
27.97
27.67
PBDTM(%)
24.09
22.09
23.31
25.86
25.29
PATM(%)
13.67
12.34
15.74
14.76
14.83
