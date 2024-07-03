Global Health Ltd Summary

Global Health Limited was incorporated as Global Health Private Limited on August 13, 2004 at New Delhi, India as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company, passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on July 31, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Global Health Limited dated August 11, 2021 issued by the RoC. The Company was founded by Dr. Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon. The Company is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India in terms of bed capacity with key specialties of cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urologoly. Under the Medanta brand, it has a network of 5 hospitals currently in operation including, Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna and one hospital in Noida, which is under construction. As at June 30, 2022, the Company provide healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and is engaged over 1,300 doctors led by experienced department heads and, spanning an area of 4.7 million sq. ft., their operational hospitals have 2,467 installed beds to serve Indian and international patients.In November 2009, the Company opened its flagship hospital in Gurugram. In 2015, its subsidiary, Global Health Patliputra Private Limite (GHPPL), entered into a Concession Agreement with Governor of Bihar for the development, operation and maintenance of a proposed hospital on public-private partnership at Patna.In 2019, it commenced operations of new hospital at Lucknow.In 2020, Patna hospitals outpatient department facility was launched and the inpatient department facility of its Patna hospital was inaugurated in October 2021, which commenced operations during year 2022. The Company has taken in-house facility and operate pharmacies at its Gurugram, Lucknow, Indore and Ranchi hospitals as well as launched an outpatient department pharmacy at South Delhi clinic in year 2021 and launched outpatient department pharmacy at South Delhi clinic at Patna hospital in year 2022. As at June 30, 2022, it had 200 installed beds and employed over 50 doctors across key specialties such as neuroscience and cardiac sciences. Patna hospital had 228 installed beds and employed over 125 doctors as at June 30, 2022 and is designed to accommodate over 500 beds. In the Board Meeting dated 25 January 2021, the Board of Directors of the Holding Company have approved capital raising comprising of fresh issue and offer for sale of equity shares by the existing shareholders through an Initial Public Offering (IPO)The Company came out with a public issue during November, 2022 by raising Rs. 2205.57 crores through fresh issue amounting to Rs. 500 crores and offer for sale amounting to Rs. 1705.57 crores.The Companys Lucknow hospital added 191 beds in FY23, including over 90 critical care beds. Lucknow hospital also added seven new OTs and have hired over 50 senior clinicians. Towards the end of FY23, Lucknow hospital commissioned the Siemens Varian EDGE Radiation Oncology machine - the first in North India - as well as set up a dedicated e-ICU Command Centre to assist in remote critical care management. The Companys Patna hospital added over 100 beds and 35+ doctors in FY23. In FY23, the Company also announced a new 300- bed hospital project in Indore under the asset-light O&M model. It started Medanta Labs in January 2023. During the year 2022-23, GHL Pharma was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary on June 29, 2022.