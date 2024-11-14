Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Global Health Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Dear Sir(s), We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 6, 2024, have approved signing of definitive agreement (s) with Dr. Narayan Dutt Shrimali Foundation International Charitable Trust Society (Society), to operate and manage ~750 bedded hospital in Pitampura, New Delhi. Read less..

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Global Health Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Dear Sir(s), We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Global Health Limited (GHL/Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, August 8, 2024, has inter alia, approved: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 as enclosed. . 2. Notice of 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Video Means (VC/OAVM) Facility; and 3. Construction of service apartments/guest house as part of Medanta-The Medicity campus which will also include necessary facilities for the international and domestic patients and their families. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 24, 2024, have approved the acquisition of land parcel measuring 8859.24 sq. meters, on lease basis, offered by Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) under online e-tenders, at a bid amount of Rs 125.11 crores (approx.), situated at Mauje-Oshiwara, Jogeshwari, CTS No. 31, 32 (part), 33 (part), 37 (part), Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 7 May 2024

Global Health Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 17, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the following: a) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. (Results). The Certified copies of Result along with the Audit Reports from the Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed herewith as Exhibit A. Declaration in respect of Audit Reports with unmodified opinion is enclosed herewith as Exhibit B. b) Recommendation of payment of Commission to Independent Directors for approval of Shareholders to be obtained through Postal Ballot. Notice of Postal Ballot, will be sent to all the Shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members/List of Beneficial Owners as received from Depositories, as on Friday, May 17, 2024 (cut-off date). Audited Standalone and Consolidated Results for Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

The Board in its meeting held today, has approved the scheme of Amalgamation between the Company and Medanta Holdings Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Board at its meeting today, has approved the Incorporation of Section 8 Company, by subscribing 100% Equity Share Capital of the said Proposed Company.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024