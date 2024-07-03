iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Share Price

524.2
(0.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open525.95
  • Day's High532
  • 52 Wk High558
  • Prev. Close521.35
  • Day's Low521.4
  • 52 Wk Low 311.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,098.78
  • P/E4.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value179.46
  • EPS115.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26,184.47
  • Div. Yield0.38
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

525.95

Prev. Close

521.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1,098.78

Day's High

532

Day's Low

521.4

52 Week's High

558

52 Week's Low

311.1

Book Value

179.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26,184.47

P/E

4.51

EPS

115.56

Divi. Yield

0.38

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.

Read More
Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children’s Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children’s Hospital

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM

This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More
Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2024|02:09 PM

The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.88%

Foreign: 41.88%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 44.75%

Institutions: 44.75%

Non-Institutions: 13.06%

Custodian: 0.29%

Read More
Share Price

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

499.52

499.52

499.52

871.42

Preference Capital

374.38

374.38

374.38

0

Reserves

2,420.34

2,256.66

2,081.31

1,992.69

Net Worth

3,294.24

3,130.56

2,955.21

2,864.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,116.47

746.54

760.42

530.06

yoy growth (%)

49.55

-1.82

43.45

39.67

Raw materials

-273.54

-185.88

-186.26

-147.83

As % of sales

24.5

24.89

24.49

27.88

Employee costs

-172.09

-143.78

-130.42

-106.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

89.96

-68.04

64.61

-87.19

Depreciation

-98.72

-95

-89.32

-59.07

Tax paid

0.22

-0.74

-4

0

Working capital

21.48

-9.48

-261.2

105.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.55

-1.82

43.45

39.67

Op profit growth

259.78

-42.39

646.27

-120.6

EBIT growth

-524.79

-132.24

-394.27

-60.5

Net profit growth

-231.11

-213.47

-169.51

-286.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,698.9

2,994.05

10,253.28

8,608.43

8,651.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,698.9

2,994.05

10,253.28

8,608.43

8,651.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.73

352.8

51.2

53.49

37.87

View Annually Results

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mandayapurath Azad Moopen

Deputy Managing Director

Alisha Moopen

Non Executive Director

Thadathil Wilson

Non Executive Director

Shamsudheen Bin Mohideen Mammu Haji

Non Executive Director

Daniel Robert Mintz

Independent Director

C J George

Independent Director

James Mathew

Independent Director

Wayne Earl Keathley

Independent Director

Mr. Emmanuel David Gootam

Independent Director

DEEPTI PURANA HOUSDURGAMVIJAYA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemish Purushottam

Independent Director

M Madhavan Nambiar

Independent Director

Sunil Theckath

Independent Director

Anoop Moopen

Independent Director

Zeba Azad Moopen

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Aster DM Healthcare is one of the leading healthcare player in the GCC and India. Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, the Company has emerged as an integrated healthcare service organization that provides the complete circle of care to people through network of hospitals, clinics, labs and pharmacies, providing primary, secondary, tertiary to quaternary care to all segments of the population. Starting from a single clinic in Bur Dubai in 1987, the Company is recognized as one of the largest private healthcare providers operating in multiple GCC states and an emerging player in India through its network of 32 hospitals, 127 clinics, 521 pharmacies, 205 labs & patient experience centres (PECs). The Company operates 17 hospitals in India with an installed bed capacity of 4317 beds, as of March, 2023. Aster DM offer a diverse portfolio of specialised brands that serve patients in Primary, Secondary, Tertiary, and Quaternary Care, Healthcare Retailing, Diagnostic Laboratories, Digital Health, and Medical Education. With its patient-centric approach to medical care, the Company offer one of the largest and most widespread networks of Hospitals and Clinics, with the most premium healthcare facilities that aspire to make a difference. The companys hospital network consists of 9 hospitals in GCC states and 11 multi-specialty hospitals and 9 clinics in India. Its hospitals in India are located in Kochi, Kolhapur, Kozhikode, Kottakkal, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Wayanad and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aster DM Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Aster DM Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹524.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd is ₹26184.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd is 4.51 and 7.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aster DM Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd is ₹311.1 and ₹558 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd?

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.01%, 3 Years at 43.00%, 1 Year at 30.88%, 6 Month at 50.35%, 3 Month at 23.45% and 1 Month at 7.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.88 %
Institutions - 44.76 %
Public - 13.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.