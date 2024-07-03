Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹525.95
Prev. Close₹521.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,098.78
Day's High₹532
Day's Low₹521.4
52 Week's High₹558
52 Week's Low₹311.1
Book Value₹179.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26,184.47
P/E4.51
EPS115.56
Divi. Yield0.38
Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.
This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.
The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
499.52
499.52
499.52
871.42
Preference Capital
374.38
374.38
374.38
0
Reserves
2,420.34
2,256.66
2,081.31
1,992.69
Net Worth
3,294.24
3,130.56
2,955.21
2,864.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,116.47
746.54
760.42
530.06
yoy growth (%)
49.55
-1.82
43.45
39.67
Raw materials
-273.54
-185.88
-186.26
-147.83
As % of sales
24.5
24.89
24.49
27.88
Employee costs
-172.09
-143.78
-130.42
-106.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
89.96
-68.04
64.61
-87.19
Depreciation
-98.72
-95
-89.32
-59.07
Tax paid
0.22
-0.74
-4
0
Working capital
21.48
-9.48
-261.2
105.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.55
-1.82
43.45
39.67
Op profit growth
259.78
-42.39
646.27
-120.6
EBIT growth
-524.79
-132.24
-394.27
-60.5
Net profit growth
-231.11
-213.47
-169.51
-286.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,698.9
2,994.05
10,253.28
8,608.43
8,651.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,698.9
2,994.05
10,253.28
8,608.43
8,651.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.73
352.8
51.2
53.49
37.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mandayapurath Azad Moopen
Deputy Managing Director
Alisha Moopen
Non Executive Director
Thadathil Wilson
Non Executive Director
Shamsudheen Bin Mohideen Mammu Haji
Non Executive Director
Daniel Robert Mintz
Independent Director
C J George
Independent Director
James Mathew
Independent Director
Wayne Earl Keathley
Independent Director
Mr. Emmanuel David Gootam
Independent Director
DEEPTI PURANA HOUSDURGAMVIJAYA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemish Purushottam
Independent Director
M Madhavan Nambiar
Independent Director
Sunil Theckath
Independent Director
Anoop Moopen
Independent Director
Zeba Azad Moopen
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Aster DM Healthcare is one of the leading healthcare player in the GCC and India. Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, the Company has emerged as an integrated healthcare service organization that provides the complete circle of care to people through network of hospitals, clinics, labs and pharmacies, providing primary, secondary, tertiary to quaternary care to all segments of the population. Starting from a single clinic in Bur Dubai in 1987, the Company is recognized as one of the largest private healthcare providers operating in multiple GCC states and an emerging player in India through its network of 32 hospitals, 127 clinics, 521 pharmacies, 205 labs & patient experience centres (PECs). The Company operates 17 hospitals in India with an installed bed capacity of 4317 beds, as of March, 2023. Aster DM offer a diverse portfolio of specialised brands that serve patients in Primary, Secondary, Tertiary, and Quaternary Care, Healthcare Retailing, Diagnostic Laboratories, Digital Health, and Medical Education. With its patient-centric approach to medical care, the Company offer one of the largest and most widespread networks of Hospitals and Clinics, with the most premium healthcare facilities that aspire to make a difference. The companys hospital network consists of 9 hospitals in GCC states and 11 multi-specialty hospitals and 9 clinics in India. Its hospitals in India are located in Kochi, Kolhapur, Kozhikode, Kottakkal, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Wayanad and
The Aster DM Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹524.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd is ₹26184.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd is 4.51 and 7.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aster DM Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd is ₹311.1 and ₹558 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.01%, 3 Years at 43.00%, 1 Year at 30.88%, 6 Month at 50.35%, 3 Month at 23.45% and 1 Month at 7.92%.
