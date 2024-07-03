Summary

Aster DM Healthcare is one of the leading healthcare player in the GCC and India. Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, the Company has emerged as an integrated healthcare service organization that provides the complete circle of care to people through network of hospitals, clinics, labs and pharmacies, providing primary, secondary, tertiary to quaternary care to all segments of the population. Starting from a single clinic in Bur Dubai in 1987, the Company is recognized as one of the largest private healthcare providers operating in multiple GCC states and an emerging player in India through its network of 32 hospitals, 127 clinics, 521 pharmacies, 205 labs & patient experience centres (PECs). The Company operates 17 hospitals in India with an installed bed capacity of 4317 beds, as of March, 2023. Aster DM offer a diverse portfolio of specialised brands that serve patients in Primary, Secondary, Tertiary, and Quaternary Care, Healthcare Retailing, Diagnostic Laboratories, Digital Health, and Medical Education. With its patient-centric approach to medical care, the Company offer one of the largest and most widespread networks of Hospitals and Clinics, with the most premium healthcare facilities that aspire to make a difference. The companys hospital network consists of 9 hospitals in GCC states and 11 multi-specialty hospitals and 9 clinics in India. Its hospitals in India are located in Kochi, Kolhapur, Kozhikode, Kottakkal, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Wayanad and

Read More