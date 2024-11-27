Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To evaluate and approve the proposal for issuance of equity shares by way of preferential allotment of up to 5% paid-up capital of the Company (on post issue basis) in accordance with the applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. 2.To consider conducting the postal ballot to seek the approval of shareholders inter alia in respect of aforesaid proposal if the same is approved by the Board. 3.ln compliance with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall be closed for all Designated Persons from the intimation of this notice up to 48 hours from the time of disclosure of outcome of the above meeting to the Stock Exchanges. 4.Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that an investors conference call is scheduled on Nov 29 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29th November 2024 have, inter alia, approved a preferential allotment for consideration other than cash, shifting of registered office, amalgamation, postal ballot notice and entered into a merger framework agreement (MFA), Shareholders Agreement (SHA) and certain other agreements in relation to foregoing matters. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29.11.2024, approved the shifting of registered office of the Company from the state of Karnataka to the state of Telangana subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and approval of Regional Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find the unaudited financial results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited review report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 31, 2024 have, inter alia, approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 has approved the recommendation of the final dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting. Please be informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 have inter alia approved the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 28, 2024 have approved the reappointment of Ms. Alisha Moopen (DIN: 02432525) as the Deputy Managing Director of the Company for a term of 5 years with effect from August 07, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. 2. Declaration of special dividend on account of the segregation of the GCC business through the sale by Affinity Holdings Pvt Ltd a wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company of entities conducting business in the GCC region to Alpha GCC Holdings Limited. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors approved declaration of a special dividend of INR 118 /- per share payable to those shareholders whose names stand on the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record Date of 23rd April, 2024. The Special dividend will be paid within 30 (thirty) days from the date of the declaration. The Board has decided not to declare an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The Board may consider declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 at the Board meeting considering the approval of audited financial statements for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.04.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024