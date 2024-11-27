iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

520.85
(-0.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

Aster DM Health. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

89.96

-68.04

64.61

-87.19

Depreciation

-98.72

-95

-89.32

-59.07

Tax paid

0.22

-0.74

-4

0

Working capital

21.48

-9.48

-261.2

105.73

Other operating items

Operating

12.94

-173.27

-289.91

-40.53

Capital expenditure

102.83

86.95

392.51

116.13

Free cash flow

115.77

-86.31

102.6

75.59

Equity raised

4,735.06

4,869.89

4,785.51

4,534.81

Investing

15.38

0.23

64.55

-51.62

Financing

633.42

588.37

308.65

-409.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,499.63

5,372.17

5,261.32

4,149.5

Aster DM Health. : related Articles

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.

Read More
Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children’s Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children’s Hospital

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM

This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More
Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2024|02:09 PM

The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.