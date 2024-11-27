Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
89.96
-68.04
64.61
-87.19
Depreciation
-98.72
-95
-89.32
-59.07
Tax paid
0.22
-0.74
-4
0
Working capital
21.48
-9.48
-261.2
105.73
Other operating items
Operating
12.94
-173.27
-289.91
-40.53
Capital expenditure
102.83
86.95
392.51
116.13
Free cash flow
115.77
-86.31
102.6
75.59
Equity raised
4,735.06
4,869.89
4,785.51
4,534.81
Investing
15.38
0.23
64.55
-51.62
Financing
633.42
588.37
308.65
-409.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,499.63
5,372.17
5,261.32
4,149.5
