iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Key Ratios

499.25
(0.73%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.1

-1.48

30.01

13.31

Op profit growth

39.56

-15.49

105.22

84.5

EBIT growth

80.4

-30.2

95.59

687.55

Net profit growth

256.02

-46.58

2.87

164.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.46

12.34

14.39

9.11

EBIT margin

8.71

5.75

8.11

5.39

Net profit margin

5.12

1.71

3.16

4

RoCE

9.25

5.21

9.04

6.59

RoNW

3.58

1.11

2.26

2.85

RoA

1.36

0.38

0.88

1.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

12.03

3.58

6.33

5.58

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.29

-9.45

-6.22

-0.57

Book value per share

79.14

67.85

65.86

56.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.36

38.35

15.07

29.96

P/CEPS

-85.8

-14.52

-15.32

-292.6

P/B

2.74

2.02

1.44

2.98

EV/EBIDTA

9.36

10.22

7.86

15.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-5.62

-13.5

-4.39

-14.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

71.9

92.97

81.71

76.95

Inventory days

33.36

38.37

33.16

31.29

Creditor days

-88.76

-103.3

-80.68

-64.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.47

-1.68

-1.97

-1.96

Net debt / equity

1.14

1.34

1.65

0.72

Net debt / op. profit

3.05

4.25

4.31

3.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-28.2

-29.6

-30.15

-30.63

Employee costs

-31.83

-32

-33.23

-33.79

Other costs

-25.49

-26.03

-22.21

-26.45

Aster DM Health. : related Articles

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.

Read More
Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children’s Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children’s Hospital

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM

This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More
Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2024|02:09 PM

The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.