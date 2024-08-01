Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

On Wednesday (July 31), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd declared a net profit of ₹5,152.20 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, Aster DM Healthcare reported a net profit of ₹20 Crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations climbed by 23.7% to ₹565.70 Crore, up from ₹457.20 Crore in the previous fiscal period. EBITDA increased by 22% to ₹101.3 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹83 Crore in the same period last year.

The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year. Aster DM Healthcare reported a ₹372.70 Crore gain for the first quarter.

Aster DM Healthcare’s primary hospital and clinic operations generated an operational EBITDA margin of 21% in Q1 FY25. Mature hospitals (those in operation for more than six years) earned operating EBITDA margins of 23.2% for the same time period.

The Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru achieved 65% occupancy and an average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) of over ₹70,000.

The revenue growth in the Karnataka and Maharashtra cluster was 38% year on year, while operating EBITDA increased by 55%. Furthermore, Aster Labs’ revenue increased by 15% year on year in Q1 FY25, maintaining a positive operational EBITDA margin.

On April 3, 2024, the corporation announced that it had completed the separation of its Gulf Cooperation Council business.

