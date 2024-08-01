iifl-logo

Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

1 Aug 2024 , 02:09 PM

On Wednesday (July 31), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd declared a net profit of ₹5,152.20 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, Aster DM Healthcare reported a net profit of ₹20 Crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations climbed by 23.7% to ₹565.70 Crore, up from ₹457.20 Crore in the previous fiscal period. EBITDA increased by 22% to ₹101.3 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹83 Crore in the same period last year.

The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year. Aster DM Healthcare reported a ₹372.70 Crore gain for the first quarter.

Aster DM Healthcare’s primary hospital and clinic operations generated an operational EBITDA margin of 21% in Q1 FY25. Mature hospitals (those in operation for more than six years) earned operating EBITDA margins of 23.2% for the same time period.

The Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru achieved 65% occupancy and an average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) of over ₹70,000.

The revenue growth in the Karnataka and Maharashtra cluster was 38% year on year, while operating EBITDA increased by 55%. Furthermore, Aster Labs’ revenue increased by 15% year on year in Q1 FY25, maintaining a positive operational EBITDA margin.

On April 3, 2024, the corporation announced that it had completed the separation of its Gulf Cooperation Council business.

At around 2.01 PM, Prestige Estates was trading 5.52% higher at ₹366.20, against the previous close of ₹347.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹373.60, and ₹354.90, respectively.

