Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,086.44
1,001.87
973.59
954.67
929.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,086.44
1,001.87
973.59
954.67
929.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.24
5,119.92
4.08
153.06
3.78
Total Income
1,121.68
6,121.79
977.67
1,107.73
933.21
Total Expenditure
869.3
841.04
861.03
805.49
855.56
PBIDT
252.38
5,280.75
116.64
302.24
77.65
Interest
31.46
29.15
29.88
25.26
30.19
PBDT
220.92
5,251.6
86.76
276.98
47.46
Depreciation
62.27
60.41
58.36
56.51
54.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
46.5
30.43
-16.31
18.67
24.38
Deferred Tax
6.39
8.56
46.88
-7.43
-16
Reported Profit After Tax
105.76
5,152.2
-2.17
209.23
-15.34
Minority Interest After NP
8.92
7.02
21.86
30.02
15.45
Net Profit after Minority Interest
96.84
5,145.18
-24.03
179.21
-30.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
5,071.2
-43.92
143.86
-68.23
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
96.84
73.98
19.89
35.35
37.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.94
103.34
-0.48
3.6
-0.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
499.52
499.52
499.52
499.52
499.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.22
527.08
11.98
31.65
8.35
PBDTM(%)
20.33
524.17
8.91
29.01
5.1
PATM(%)
9.73
514.25
-0.22
21.91
-1.65
