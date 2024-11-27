iifl-logo-icon 1
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,116.47

746.54

760.42

530.06

yoy growth (%)

49.55

-1.82

43.45

39.67

Raw materials

-273.54

-185.88

-186.26

-147.83

As % of sales

24.5

24.89

24.49

27.88

Employee costs

-172.09

-143.78

-130.42

-106.07

As % of sales

15.41

19.25

17.15

20.01

Other costs

-520.34

-375.05

-371.12

-266.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.6

50.23

48.8

50.26

Operating profit

150.5

41.83

72.62

9.73

OPM

13.47

5.6

9.54

1.83

Depreciation

-98.72

-95

-89.32

-59.07

Interest expense

-44.02

-36.5

-33.2

-53.95

Other income

82.2

21.63

114.51

16.1

Profit before tax

89.96

-68.04

64.61

-87.19

Taxes

0.22

-0.74

-4

0

Tax rate

0.24

1.08

-6.19

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

90.18

-68.78

60.61

-87.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

90.18

-68.78

60.61

-87.19

yoy growth (%)

-231.11

-213.47

-169.51

-286.68

NPM

8.07

-9.21

7.97

-16.44

Aster DM Health. : related Articles

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.

Read More
Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children's Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children's Hospital

23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM

This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More
Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

1 Aug 2024|02:09 PM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2024|02:09 PM

The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More

