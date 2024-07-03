iifl-logo-icon 1
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Half Yearly Results

523
(-0.23%)
Jan 8, 2025|11:29:59 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

2,088.31

1,928.26

1,770.64

6,454.46

5,478.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,088.31

1,928.26

1,770.64

6,454.46

5,478.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5,155.16

20.16

11.57

23.78

55.69

Total Income

7,243.47

1,948.42

1,782.21

6,478.24

5,534.11

Total Expenditure

1,710.34

1,529.56

1,602.73

5,499.7

4,867.91

PBIDT

5,533.13

418.86

179.48

978.54

666.2

Interest

60.61

55.14

55.16

183.21

146.01

PBDT

5,472.52

363.72

124.32

795.33

520.19

Depreciation

122.68

114.87

105.1

416.11

364.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

76.93

2.36

30.04

49.21

36.62

Deferred Tax

14.95

39.45

-15.34

-11.61

-14.63

Reported Profit After Tax

5,257.96

207.04

4.52

341.62

133.87

Minority Interest After NP

15.94

51.87

30.41

31.46

19.12

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5,242.02

155.17

-25.89

310.16

114.75

Extra-ordinary Items

5,071.2

99.94

-93.06

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

170.82

55.23

67.17

310.16

114.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

105.27

3.11

-0.52

6.21

2.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

499.52

499.52

499.52

499.52

497.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

264.95

21.72

10.13

15.16

12.16

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

251.78

10.73

0.25

5.29

2.44

Aster DM Health.: Related NEWS

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.

Read More
Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children's Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children’s Hospital

23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM

This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More
Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

1 Aug 2024|02:09 PM

The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More

