|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|29 May 2024
|AGM 29/08/2024 With reference to the above captioned subject, Please be informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 have inter alia approved the convening of 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 through video conference and/or other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 11.30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing or other Audio - Visual Means and the business mentioned in the Notice convening the AGM were transacted. In this regard, please find enclosed the proceedings of the AGM in compliance with the provisions of aforesaid regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the 16th Annual General meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 through Video conferencing/ Other Audio- Visual Means and the business mentioned in the Notice convening the AGM were transacted. All the resolutions were passed with requisite majority. In this regard, please find enclosed the following: 1. Submission of voting results in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Report of Scrutinizer dated August 30, 2024 in compliance with the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013. We request you to kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
