Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Dividend

496
(1.31%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Aster DM Health. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 202422 Aug 202422 Aug 2024220Final
The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 have, inter alia, approved the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024, recommended the final dividend and fixed the AGM date. Kindly take the above said information on record as per the requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please be informed that the Record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to vote on the resolutions proposed at the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company and for the payment of the Final Dividend has been fixed as August 22, 2024. We request you to kindly take the above said information on record.
Dividend12 Apr 202423 Apr 202423 Apr 20241181180Special
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors approved the declaration of Special Dividend of INR 118 /- per share payable to those shareholders whose name stand on the Register of Members of the Company as on the record date 23rd April, 2024. Request you to kindly take the above said information on record.

Aster DM Health.: Related News

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.

Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children's Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children’s Hospital

23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM

This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

Aster DM net profit jumps to ₹5,152 Crore in Q1FY25

1 Aug 2024|02:09 PM

The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st August 2024

1 Aug 2024|08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

