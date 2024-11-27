The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2024 have, inter alia, approved the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024, recommended the final dividend and fixed the AGM date. Kindly take the above said information on record as per the requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please be informed that the Record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to vote on the resolutions proposed at the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company and for the payment of the Final Dividend has been fixed as August 22, 2024. We request you to kindly take the above said information on record.