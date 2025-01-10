To

The Members of

Aster DM Healthcare Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Aster DM Healthcare Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information which includes financial statements of DM Healthcare Employees Welfare Trust ("the ESOP trust") for the year ended on that date audited by the ESOP trust auditor.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of report of the ESOP trust auditor on separate financial statements of the ESOP trust referred to in the Other Matters section below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS")and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the ESOP trust auditor in terms of their report referred to in the Other Matters section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Evaluation of Impairment Assessment of Investment in Subsidiaries and Associate Principal audit procedures performed included the following: As at 31 March 2024, the Company has INR 719.68 crores of investments (non-current) in and INR 454.95 crores of loans to subsidiaries and associate. The management tests such investments for impairment annually or more frequently, if there is a trigger for assessing impairment. We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of internal controls over the Companys impairment evaluation by testing on a sample basis: The Companys evaluation of impairment of its investments and loans in subsidiaries and associate involves a comparison of its expected recoverable values against its carrying values. The recoverable amount of the investment is based on Value in Use (VIU) calculations determined based on a discounted cash flow model. Determination of VIU involves significant estimates, assumptions and judgements as regards reasonableness of assumptions involved in developing projections of financial performance and discount rates to be considered. • The forecasting process including controls related to the development of the revenue growth rates and EBITDA margins. Given the above complexities, the determination of recoverable amount is subjective as it involves specific assumptions applicable to each investment and loan which includes revenue growth rates, Earning Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) margins, terminal growth rates and discount rates applied to estimated future cash flows. • The impairment review specifically the assumptions used to develop the terminal growth rate, the discount rates and the mathematical accuracy of the workings and basis for final conclusion. Refer note 3.4 for policy on "Impairment of financial assets". We received the managements evaluation of the impairment assessment for sample investments and loans and evaluated reasonableness of managements assumptions related to revenue growth rates, EBITDA margins and discount rates by considering (i) the current and past performance of each of the investments and loans, (ii) the consistency of internal assumptions with external market information (iii) whether these assumptions were consistent with evidence obtained in other areas of the audit (iv) subjected the various assumptions to certain sensitivity to key inputs, and (v) testing the integrity and mathematical accuracy of the impairment models. We involved our internal fair value specialists to assist in the evaluation of the appropriateness of the Companys model for calculating value in use for each of the investments and reasonableness of certain significant assumptions, such as terminal growth rate and discount rate. We reviewed that the investments and loans disclosed in the standalone financial statements is in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Ind AS 2. Evaluation of movement to new tax regime: Principal audit procedures performed included the following: As stated in Note 31 of the standalone financial statements, the Company has announced the completion of the separation of its India and GCC businesses ("GCC split") on 03 April 2024. Taking into consideration the above event, the Company decided to move to the new tax regime with effect from Financial Year 2023-24. Obtained an understanding of the processes implemented by management and factors considered to assess expected tax obligations and benefits under current and new tax regime. We also tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over such assessment. The Companys evaluation of movement to new tax regime involves: We evaluated managements assessment of comparison of allowances/dis-allowances between current and new tax regime. (a) comparison of allowances/dis-allowances between current and new tax regime and eventual tax liability These considerations included expected inflows from split of GCC business and available surplus for shareholders of the Company, recoverability of carry forward losses for specified businesses and utilisation MAT credit. We also verified the tax computation and eventual tax liability. (b) tax implication on account of specific events e.g. dividend distribution, redemption of preference shares etc. as a result of the GCC split For the GCC business we reviewed the Managements assessment under the Law and verified the computation of deferred tax on Goodwill. (c) utilisation of carry forward losses for specified businesses and Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit Assessed the relevant disclosures made in the standalone financial statements We identified this event as a key audit matter due to significant management judgement involved in this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Boards report, but does not include the consolidated financia! statements,

standalone financia! statements and our auditors report thereon, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and the remaining sections of the Annual report, which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. •

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial

statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

• When we read the remaining sections of the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(?) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company and the ESOP trust to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities or business activities included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entity included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by the ESOP trust auditor, such ESOP trust auditor remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

We did not audit the financia! statements of ESOP trust included in the standalone financia! statements of the Company whose financia! statements reflect (before elimination) total assets of INR 9.71 crores as at 31 March 2024 and total revenue of INR Nil for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements of ESOP trust have been audited by the ESOP trust auditor whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this ESOP trust and our report in terms of subsection (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid ESOP trust, is based solely on the report of such ESOP trust auditor.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the report of the ESOP trust auditor on the separate financial statements of the ESOP trust, referred to in the Other Matters section above we report, to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company and ESOP trust which is incorporated in India so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the report of the ESOP trust auditor except not complying with the requirement of audit trail by the Company as stated in (i)(vi) below.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account and with the financial statements received from the ESOP trust auditor.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, are as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 32 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 44(f) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ult?mate Beneficiarles") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and

(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend (special dividend) declared and paid by the Company for financial year 2024-25 until the date of this report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

As stated in note 14 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company, has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in respect of an accounting software used for maintenance of point of sales records wherein the audit trail was not enabled throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting softwares for the period for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.008072S) Vikas Bagaria (Partner) Place: Bengaluru (Membership No. 60408) Date: 28 May 2024 (UDIN: 24060408BKFSLV2175)

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Aster DM Healthcare Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financia! Controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opini?n

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal

financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.008072S) Vikas Bagaria (Partner) Place: Bengaluru (Membership No. 60408) Date: 28 May 2024 (UDIN: 24060408BKFSLU2453)

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, and right- of-use assets so to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of 2 years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, and right-of-use assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Immovable properties of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for loans are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations directly received by us from custodian.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements have not been requested from the bank or financial institution.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee and granted unsecured loans, to companies and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided unsecured loans and stood guarantee during the year and details of which are given below:

Loans Guarantees (INR crores) (INR crores) A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 33.94 292.00 - Associates 80.40 - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date: * - Subsidiaries 278.28 459.50 - Associates 190.15 -

* The amounts reported are at gross amounts, without considering provisions made.

The Company has not provided any security or advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans which are payable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded such loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular. (Refer reporting under clause (iii)(f) below).

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) None of the loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year.

(f) The company has granted loans which are repayable on demand details of which are given below:

Aggregate of loans All Parties Promoters Related Parties - Repayable on demand (A) 468.43 - 468.43 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total of (A+B)* 468.43 - 468.43 Percentage of loans to the total loans 100% 100%

* The amounts reported are at gross amounts, without considering provisions made.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of healthcare services rendered. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us by the Management, there were no dues payable in respect of Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Excise and Value Added Tax during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates (financial year) Amount involved (INR crores) Amount remaining unpaid (INR crores) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals 2011-12 0.18 0.14 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals 2013-14 17.22 14.63 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals 2014-15 2.86 2.29 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals 2015-16 2.28 1.91 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals 2016-17 2.35 1.88 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals 2017-18 2.87 2.30 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals 2020-21 14.06 14.06 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals 2021-22 36.02 36.02

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in respect of Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare LLC, Abu Dhabi ("Wahat"), a foreign component and a subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare FZC, Dubai ("FZC") and a step-down subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare Limited ("the Company") in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report and provided to us, when performing our audit.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 2024 and the draft of the internal audit reports issued after the balance sheet date covering the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its subsidiary or associate companies or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.