Summary

Poly Medicure Limited was incorporated on 30th March 1995. The Company is a manufacturer/producer of Medical Devices. It manufactures and supply, in India and internationally, a diverse portfolio of medical devices in the product verticals of infusion therapy, oncology, anesthesia and respiratory care, urology, gastroenterology, blood management and blood collection, surgery and wound drainage, dialysis, central venous access catheters, veterinary medical devices and others. The Companys product portfolio comprises of more than 130 SKUs of medical devices in the product verticals of infusion therapy, oncology, anesthesia and respiratory care, urology, gastroenterology, blood management and blood collection, surgery and wound drainage, dialysis, central venous access catheters, veterinary medical devices, and others. It currently operate 10 manufacturing facilities across India, China, Egypt and Italy. In India, it operate 7 manufacturing facilities, four of which are situated at Faridabad (Haryana), and 2 in Jaipur (Rajasthan) and 1 in Haridwar (Uttarakhand). It operate 1 manufacturing facility in China through its wholly owned subsidiary Poly Medicure (Laiyang) Company Limited.The Company started commercial production by April 97 with an installed capacity of Medical Disposables (16500000 Nos ) and Cold/Hot Therapy Packs (500000 Nos).During the year 1997-98, the company produced 51.06 lac nos. of Medical Disposables which constitute 42.60% of the installed capacity utilisati

