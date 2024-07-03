iifl-logo-icon 1
Poly Medicure Ltd Share Price

2,847.75
(2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:56 PM

  • Open2,786.7
  • Day's High2,869
  • 52 Wk High3,357.8
  • Prev. Close2,775.3
  • Day's Low2,786.7
  • 52 Wk Low 1,361
  • Turnover (lac)6,494.2
  • P/E96.39
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value258.35
  • EPS28.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28,855.03
  • Div. Yield0.1
No Records Found

Poly Medicure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

2,786.7

Prev. Close

2,775.3

Turnover(Lac.)

6,494.2

Day's High

2,869

Day's Low

2,786.7

52 Week's High

3,357.8

52 Week's Low

1,361

Book Value

258.35

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28,855.03

P/E

96.39

EPS

28.77

Divi. Yield

0.1

Poly Medicure Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Poly Medicure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Poly Medicure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:34 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.21%

Foreign: 0.20%

Indian: 62.35%

Non-Promoter- 24.20%

Institutions: 24.20%

Non-Institutions: 13.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Poly Medicure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.99

47.97

47.95

47.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,410.26

1,186.15

1,029.02

906.07

Net Worth

1,458.25

1,234.12

1,076.97

954.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

747.38

646.16

508.43

439.49

yoy growth (%)

15.66

27.08

15.68

11.41

Raw materials

-246.75

-199.94

-161.57

-146.42

As % of sales

33.01

30.94

31.77

33.31

Employee costs

-130.74

-127.34

-93.92

-81.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

173.38

121.78

96.35

76.26

Depreciation

-46.31

-39.28

-28.4

-22.95

Tax paid

-43.87

-29.4

-26.15

-20.06

Working capital

59.66

10.03

29.99

32.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.66

27.08

15.68

11.41

Op profit growth

30.08

33.57

29.8

9.34

EBIT growth

30.01

31.73

27.9

13.89

Net profit growth

40.19

31.6

24.9

18.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,375.8

1,115.23

923.06

786.47

687.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,375.8

1,115.23

923.06

786.47

687.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

61.27

38.11

40.35

21.73

20.6

Poly Medicure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Poly Medicure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Devendra Raj Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jugal Kishore Baid

Managing Director & CEO

Himanshu Baid

Joint Managing Director

Rishi Baid

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shailendra Raj Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mukulika Baid

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Avinash Chandra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandeep Bhargava

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Alessandro Balboni

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amit Khosla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sonal Matto

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ambrish Mithal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vimal Bhandari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Poly Medicure Ltd

Summary

Poly Medicure Limited was incorporated on 30th March 1995. The Company is a manufacturer/producer of Medical Devices. It manufactures and supply, in India and internationally, a diverse portfolio of medical devices in the product verticals of infusion therapy, oncology, anesthesia and respiratory care, urology, gastroenterology, blood management and blood collection, surgery and wound drainage, dialysis, central venous access catheters, veterinary medical devices and others. The Companys product portfolio comprises of more than 130 SKUs of medical devices in the product verticals of infusion therapy, oncology, anesthesia and respiratory care, urology, gastroenterology, blood management and blood collection, surgery and wound drainage, dialysis, central venous access catheters, veterinary medical devices, and others. It currently operate 10 manufacturing facilities across India, China, Egypt and Italy. In India, it operate 7 manufacturing facilities, four of which are situated at Faridabad (Haryana), and 2 in Jaipur (Rajasthan) and 1 in Haridwar (Uttarakhand). It operate 1 manufacturing facility in China through its wholly owned subsidiary Poly Medicure (Laiyang) Company Limited.The Company started commercial production by April 97 with an installed capacity of Medical Disposables (16500000 Nos ) and Cold/Hot Therapy Packs (500000 Nos).During the year 1997-98, the company produced 51.06 lac nos. of Medical Disposables which constitute 42.60% of the installed capacity utilisati
Company FAQs

What is the Poly Medicure Ltd share price today?

The Poly Medicure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2847.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Poly Medicure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poly Medicure Ltd is ₹28855.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Poly Medicure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Poly Medicure Ltd is 96.39 and 10.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Poly Medicure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poly Medicure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poly Medicure Ltd is ₹1361 and ₹3357.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Poly Medicure Ltd?

Poly Medicure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.65%, 3 Years at 42.41%, 1 Year at 92.04%, 6 Month at 41.80%, 3 Month at 19.99% and 1 Month at -0.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Poly Medicure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Poly Medicure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.56 %
Institutions - 24.20 %
Public - 13.24 %

