SectorHealthcare
Open₹2,786.7
Prev. Close₹2,775.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,494.2
Day's High₹2,869
Day's Low₹2,786.7
52 Week's High₹3,357.8
52 Week's Low₹1,361
Book Value₹258.35
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28,855.03
P/E96.39
EPS28.77
Divi. Yield0.1
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.99
47.97
47.95
47.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,410.26
1,186.15
1,029.02
906.07
Net Worth
1,458.25
1,234.12
1,076.97
954.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
747.38
646.16
508.43
439.49
yoy growth (%)
15.66
27.08
15.68
11.41
Raw materials
-246.75
-199.94
-161.57
-146.42
As % of sales
33.01
30.94
31.77
33.31
Employee costs
-130.74
-127.34
-93.92
-81.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
173.38
121.78
96.35
76.26
Depreciation
-46.31
-39.28
-28.4
-22.95
Tax paid
-43.87
-29.4
-26.15
-20.06
Working capital
59.66
10.03
29.99
32.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.66
27.08
15.68
11.41
Op profit growth
30.08
33.57
29.8
9.34
EBIT growth
30.01
31.73
27.9
13.89
Net profit growth
40.19
31.6
24.9
18.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,375.8
1,115.23
923.06
786.47
687.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,375.8
1,115.23
923.06
786.47
687.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.27
38.11
40.35
21.73
20.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Devendra Raj Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jugal Kishore Baid
Managing Director & CEO
Himanshu Baid
Joint Managing Director
Rishi Baid
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shailendra Raj Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mukulika Baid
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Avinash Chandra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sandeep Bhargava
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Alessandro Balboni
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amit Khosla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sonal Matto
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ambrish Mithal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vimal Bhandari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Poly Medicure Ltd
Summary
Poly Medicure Limited was incorporated on 30th March 1995. The Company is a manufacturer/producer of Medical Devices. It manufactures and supply, in India and internationally, a diverse portfolio of medical devices in the product verticals of infusion therapy, oncology, anesthesia and respiratory care, urology, gastroenterology, blood management and blood collection, surgery and wound drainage, dialysis, central venous access catheters, veterinary medical devices and others. The Companys product portfolio comprises of more than 130 SKUs of medical devices in the product verticals of infusion therapy, oncology, anesthesia and respiratory care, urology, gastroenterology, blood management and blood collection, surgery and wound drainage, dialysis, central venous access catheters, veterinary medical devices, and others. It currently operate 10 manufacturing facilities across India, China, Egypt and Italy. In India, it operate 7 manufacturing facilities, four of which are situated at Faridabad (Haryana), and 2 in Jaipur (Rajasthan) and 1 in Haridwar (Uttarakhand). It operate 1 manufacturing facility in China through its wholly owned subsidiary Poly Medicure (Laiyang) Company Limited.The Company started commercial production by April 97 with an installed capacity of Medical Disposables (16500000 Nos ) and Cold/Hot Therapy Packs (500000 Nos).During the year 1997-98, the company produced 51.06 lac nos. of Medical Disposables which constitute 42.60% of the installed capacity utilisati
Read More
The Poly Medicure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2847.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poly Medicure Ltd is ₹28855.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Poly Medicure Ltd is 96.39 and 10.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poly Medicure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poly Medicure Ltd is ₹1361 and ₹3357.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Poly Medicure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.65%, 3 Years at 42.41%, 1 Year at 92.04%, 6 Month at 41.80%, 3 Month at 19.99% and 1 Month at -0.96%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.