Poly Medicure Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
804.79
717.67
658.12
591.68
523.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
804.79
717.67
658.12
591.68
523.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.2
32.48
28.79
23.87
14.24
Total Income
848.99
750.16
686.92
615.55
537.79
Total Expenditure
585.55
530.87
486.7
437.45
412.4
PBIDT
263.45
219.28
200.21
178.1
125.39
Interest
6.5
6.59
4.71
7.17
1.66
PBDT
256.94
212.69
195.5
170.93
123.73
Depreciation
40.5
32.41
31.52
28.98
28.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
47.72
40.19
36.83
35.27
24.03
Deferred Tax
7.23
6.72
2.27
-2.15
1.05
Reported Profit After Tax
161.49
133.37
124.89
108.82
70.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
161.49
133.37
124.89
108.82
70.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
161.49
133.37
124.89
108.82
70.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.73
13.9
13.02
11.34
7.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
50.65
47.97
47.97
47.97
47.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.73
30.55
30.42
30.1
23.94
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
20.06
18.58
18.97
18.39
13.45
