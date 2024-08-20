iifl-logo-icon 1
Poly Medicure Ltd Shareholding Pattern

2,675.95
(-0.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Poly Medicure Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0.2%

0.2%

0.21%

0.21%

0.21%

Indian

62.35%

62.35%

65.8%

52.92%

52.94%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

24.2%

23.57%

19.25%

19.59%

19.55%

Non-Institutions

13.24%

13.86%

14.72%

27.25%

27.28%

Total Non-Promoter

37.44%

37.44%

33.97%

46.85%

46.84%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.20%

Foreign: 0.20%

Indian: 62.35%

Non-Promoter- 24.20%

Institutions: 24.20%

Non-Institutions: 13.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Poly Medicure: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Poly Medicure Ltd

