Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Aug-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.2%
0.2%
0.21%
0.21%
0.21%
Indian
62.35%
62.35%
65.8%
52.92%
52.94%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
24.2%
23.57%
19.25%
19.59%
19.55%
Non-Institutions
13.24%
13.86%
14.72%
27.25%
27.28%
Total Non-Promoter
37.44%
37.44%
33.97%
46.85%
46.84%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
