Poly Medicure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
173.38
121.78
96.35
76.26
Depreciation
-46.31
-39.28
-28.4
-22.95
Tax paid
-43.87
-29.4
-26.15
-20.06
Working capital
59.66
10.03
29.99
32.47
Other operating items
Operating
142.85
63.12
71.78
65.71
Capital expenditure
105.1
134.14
86.7
45.76
Free cash flow
247.95
197.26
158.48
111.47
Equity raised
1,165.53
600.83
462.9
401.51
Investing
326.86
39.63
12.71
0
Financing
-59.3
66.57
30.42
17.54
Dividends paid
0
17.65
17.64
8.82
Net in cash
1,681.05
921.95
682.16
539.34
