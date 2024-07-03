Poly Medicure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
420.02
384.78
378.07
339.6
337.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
420.02
384.78
378.07
339.6
337.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.85
17.35
15.2
17.28
14.93
Total Income
446.86
402.13
393.28
356.88
352.22
Total Expenditure
304.69
280.86
281.49
249.38
253.07
PBIDT
142.18
121.27
111.78
107.5
99.16
Interest
3.34
3.16
3.12
3.47
2.22
PBDT
138.84
118.11
108.66
104.04
96.94
Depreciation
20.85
19.65
16.2
16.21
15.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
25.03
22.69
20.24
19.95
17.17
Deferred Tax
5.5
1.73
3.86
2.86
1.58
Reported Profit After Tax
87.45
74.04
68.36
65.02
62.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
87.45
74.04
68.36
65.02
62.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
87.45
74.04
68.36
65.02
62.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.01
7.71
7.12
6.78
6.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
50.65
47.99
47.97
47.97
47.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.85
31.51
29.56
31.65
29.39
PBDTM(%)
33.05
30.69
28.74
30.63
28.74
PATM(%)
20.82
19.24
18.08
19.14
18.43
