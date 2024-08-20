Poly Medicure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.99
47.97
47.95
47.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,410.26
1,186.15
1,029.02
906.07
Net Worth
1,458.25
1,234.12
1,076.97
954.01
Minority Interest
Debt
164.52
137.09
110.77
125.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.27
18.23
18.87
16.72
Total Liabilities
1,650.04
1,389.44
1,206.61
1,096.72
Fixed Assets
902.12
676.07
494.3
410.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
220.62
180.98
383.54
384.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.79
2.79
2.74
3.68
Networking Capital
387.56
358.65
317.73
270.14
Inventories
193.01
182.8
150.24
109.38
Inventory Days
53.41
Sundry Debtors
259.28
221.02
191.46
148.92
Debtor Days
72.72
Other Current Assets
109.38
105.94
106.12
106.22
Sundry Creditors
-105.24
-87.63
-82.74
-57.73
Creditor Days
28.19
Other Current Liabilities
-68.87
-63.48
-47.35
-36.65
Cash
136.95
170.95
8.31
27.4
Total Assets
1,650.04
1,389.44
1,206.62
1,096.7
