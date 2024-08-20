Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
747.38
646.16
508.43
439.49
yoy growth (%)
15.66
27.08
15.68
11.41
Raw materials
-246.75
-199.94
-161.57
-146.42
As % of sales
33.01
30.94
31.77
33.31
Employee costs
-130.74
-127.34
-93.92
-81.39
As % of sales
17.49
19.7
18.47
18.51
Other costs
-161.56
-158.73
-133.05
-119.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.61
24.56
26.16
27.15
Operating profit
208.32
160.13
119.88
92.35
OPM
27.87
24.78
23.57
21.01
Depreciation
-46.31
-39.28
-28.4
-22.95
Interest expense
-7.91
-17.65
-9.49
-6.49
Other income
19.28
18.58
14.36
13.35
Profit before tax
173.38
121.78
96.35
76.26
Taxes
-43.87
-29.4
-26.15
-20.06
Tax rate
-25.3
-24.14
-27.14
-26.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
129.51
92.38
70.19
56.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
129.51
92.38
70.19
56.19
yoy growth (%)
40.19
31.6
24.9
18.79
NPM
17.32
14.29
13.8
12.78
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.