iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Poly Medicure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,842.65
(0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Poly Medicure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

747.38

646.16

508.43

439.49

yoy growth (%)

15.66

27.08

15.68

11.41

Raw materials

-246.75

-199.94

-161.57

-146.42

As % of sales

33.01

30.94

31.77

33.31

Employee costs

-130.74

-127.34

-93.92

-81.39

As % of sales

17.49

19.7

18.47

18.51

Other costs

-161.56

-158.73

-133.05

-119.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.61

24.56

26.16

27.15

Operating profit

208.32

160.13

119.88

92.35

OPM

27.87

24.78

23.57

21.01

Depreciation

-46.31

-39.28

-28.4

-22.95

Interest expense

-7.91

-17.65

-9.49

-6.49

Other income

19.28

18.58

14.36

13.35

Profit before tax

173.38

121.78

96.35

76.26

Taxes

-43.87

-29.4

-26.15

-20.06

Tax rate

-25.3

-24.14

-27.14

-26.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

129.51

92.38

70.19

56.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

129.51

92.38

70.19

56.19

yoy growth (%)

40.19

31.6

24.9

18.79

NPM

17.32

14.29

13.8

12.78

Poly Medicure : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Poly Medicure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.