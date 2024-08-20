Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.43
32.05
14.37
10.36
Op profit growth
30.73
36.24
31.21
6.92
EBIT growth
30.55
34.53
29.66
11.41
Net profit growth
41.71
35.81
28.06
14.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.25
23.85
23.12
20.15
EBIT margin
23.55
20.64
20.26
17.87
Net profit margin
17.27
13.95
13.56
12.11
RoCE
20.83
24.77
24.13
22.87
RoNW
4.85
6.2
5.78
5.51
RoA
3.82
4.18
4.03
3.87
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
14.17
10.86
8
5.99
Dividend per share
2.5
2
2
2.5
Cash EPS
9.21
6.27
4.68
3.55
Book value per share
100.7
49.27
38.34
30.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
57.69
21.69
31.25
45.44
P/CEPS
88.72
37.56
53.35
76.48
P/B
8.11
4.78
6.52
8.84
EV/EBIDTA
34.14
12.39
17.21
23.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
18.4
26.27
20.08
Tax payout
-24.99
-24.15
-27.38
-26.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.66
63.64
72.96
71.59
Inventory days
55.36
49.14
47.32
43.29
Creditor days
-42.84
-39.76
-40.99
-39.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-21.76
-7.74
-10.58
-12.06
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.41
0.33
0.28
Net debt / op. profit
0.5
1.1
0.93
0.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-33.29
-31.58
-31.71
-33.72
Employee costs
-18.02
-20.19
-19.04
-19.17
Other costs
-21.42
-24.36
-26.11
-26.94
