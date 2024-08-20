Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

POLY MEDICURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company informed the Exchange about the upcoming Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on 28th October 2024 The Company has informed the exchange about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. 28th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

POLY MEDICURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company will be held on Monday the 22nd July 2024 inter alia to consider the following: a. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) of the company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. b. To transact any other matter which the Board may deem fit. In continuation of our intimation regarding closure of trading window vide letter dated 29th June 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the company shall remain closed till 24th July 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 22nd July, 2024 232-B, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase-III, New Delhi-110020, approved the following businesses: a) Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidate & Standalone) for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. b) To Re-appoint and Ratification of Remuneration of M/s. Jai Prakash & Company, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. c) To appoint Mr. Vimal Bhandari (DIN 0001318), as Non-Executive and Independent Director on the Board of the Company, subject to shareholder approval in upcoming Annual general meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

POLY MEDICURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 in continuation with our Board Meeting held on 08th March 2024 in which Board has approved Raising of funds intimation is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 29th June 2024 inter alia to consider and finalize the terms and condition and approve the modes of fund raising. Further in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealings in the Companys securities will be closed till further notice. The Board would also consider convening an extra-ordinary general meeting/ postal ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of fund raising as required. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 29th June, 2024, at 232-B, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase -III, New Delhi- 110020, has considered and approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of new securities by way Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and seeking approval of the members by way of Special Resolution for the same and in this regard we wish to submit as under :- a) The Board has considered and approved raising of funds to the tune of amount not exceeding INR 1,000 Crore (One Thousand Crore) through new issue of equity shares by way of qualified institutions placement, in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to approval of the Companys shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.06.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 2 May 2024

POLY MEDICURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company will be held on Friday the 17th May 2024 inter alia to consider the following: a. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. b. To consider recommendation of Final Dividend If any on the Equity Shares for the Financial year ended on 31st March 2024. c. To transact any other matter which the Board may deem fit. In continuation of our intimation regarding closure of trading window vide letter dated 31st March 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the company shall remain closed till 19th May 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, We are pleased to inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 17th May, 2024, at Crowne Plaza Today, Plot No.1, Community Centre, Okhla -I, New Delhi-110020, approved the following businesses: a. Audited Financial Results (Consolidate & Standalone) for the Fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. b. Recommendation of Dividend of Rs. 3 (Three Rupees) per Equity Shares (60%) of Rs. 5 each for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders. c. Any Other Item. The Meeting was started at 10.30 am and concluded on 1:30 pm. Kindly take a note of the same for your further needful and oblige us. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

POLY MEDICURE LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 08 Mar 2024 to consider Fund raising / Other business. POLY MEDICURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the board of directors (the Board) of the Poly Medicure Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. through video - conferencing facility to inter alia consider the following:- a) Business Plan for Financial Year 2024-25. b) consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds, in one or more tranches, through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of raising of debts, issuance of any instruments or securities, through private placement, preferential issue, rights issue, qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board, subject to such approvals as may be required, and to transact other businesses with the permission of the Chairperson. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024) Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 8th March , 2024, at 232-B, 3rd Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase-III, New Delhi-110020 has considered and approved the following businesses:- a) Raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 800 Crore (Rupees Eight Hundred Crore only) in one or more tranches, through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of raising of debts, issuance of any instruments or securities, through private placement, preferential issue, rights issue, qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board, subject to such approvals as may be required. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.03.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024