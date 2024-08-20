Recommendation of Dividend of Rs. 3 (Three Rupees) per Equity Shares (60%) of Rs. 5 each for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders The Register of members and the sahre transfer book of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 20, 2024 to Thursday, September 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)