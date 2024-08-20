iifl-logo-icon 1
Poly Medicure Ltd Dividend

2,490
(-0.40%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Poly Medicure CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend17 May 202419 Sep 2024-360Final
Recommendation of Dividend of Rs. 3 (Three Rupees) per Equity Shares (60%) of Rs. 5 each for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders The Register of members and the sahre transfer book of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 20, 2024 to Thursday, September 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Poly Medicure: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More
Read More

