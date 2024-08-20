|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 Dear Sir/Maam, With reference to the captioned subject, we are submitting herewith the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024, which is being sent to the shareholders by Electronic Mode. The 29TH Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on THURSDAY, the 26th September, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: The Company informed the Exchange about the voting results and scrutinizers report for the Annual General Meeting held on 26th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.